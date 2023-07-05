Philippines Deliberating Permit For ‘Barbie’; Senators Alternately Call For Ban, Disclaimer Over South China Sea Map Scene

Days after Vietnam banned Warner Bros’ upcoming Barbie due to a scene depicting a map of the South China Sea with the “nine-dash line” that is contested by its government, the Philippines is now weighing whether it will follow suit.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board of the Philippines on Tuesday posted a notice to its website reading: “We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film Barbie today, 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit.” It did not explain the reason for the statement.

The controversial “nine-dash line” represents China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei all have competing claims. The U-shaped line was repudiated in an international arbitration ruling by a court in The Hague in 2016, however, China refuses to recognize the ruling.

Speaking to CNN Philippines, local Senator Francis Tolentino said, ”If the invalidated nine-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie Barbie, then it is incumbent upon the MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.”

The senator reportedly said editing out the contested part could be a “middle ground” for the MTRCB and the film producers. Deadline has reached out to Warner Bros for comment.

In a video statement on Tuesday, Philippines Senator Risa Hontiveros said, “The movie is fiction, and so is the nine-dash line.” She did not call for a ban, but added, “At the minimum, our cinemas should include an explicit disclaimer that the nine-dash line is a figment of China’s imagination.”

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, also speaking to CNN, said he hopes the MTRCB will make a decision soon on the matter. “It may be a work of fiction but still, this is a very sensitive issue. It is contrary to our national interest and China has no historic rights in the waters within the nine-dash line… We have long fought for this, and it is only right for us to remain firm on issues related to our country’s sovereignty,” Estrada said.

In 2022, the MTRCB banned Sony’s Uncharted over a similar issue. Directed by Greta Gerwig, and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie begins offshore rollout on July 19.