Pete Davidson Agrees To Enter Diversion Program To Address Reckless Driving Charge, Says L.A. D.A.

UPDATED with latest: Pete Davidson — charged in June with misdemeanor reckless driving for allegedly losing control of a Mercedes-Benz and crashing into a home in Beverly Hills — is being allowed to enter an 18-month diversion program, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed today.

Davidson, a New York resident, was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Los Angeles on Thursday, but will instead enter the diversion program in a deal that was advanced to the court last Wednesday by the D.A.’s office.

Prosecutors said the program requires Davidson to perform work at the Medical Examiner’s Office or a hospital — or the New York equivalent — plus attend 12 hours of traffic school that may be completed in New York. He’ll also need to perform 50 hours of community service that also may be performed in New York, pay restitution and obey all laws.

According to the D.A.’s office, Davidson’s counsel indicated the community service will “likely” be completed at the New York Fire Department. Davidson’s father was an FDNY firefighter who died on 9/11.

PREVIOUSLY on June 16: Pete Davidson was charged today with reckless driving related to a car crash in early March in Los Angeles.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” Greg Risling, assistant chief of media relations at the LA County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The charge is a misdemeanor.

The accident in question reportedly took place on March 4 near Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue in Beverly Hills. The comedian allegedly lost control of the car, struck a fire hydrant and plowed into the side of a house at about 11 p.m. His girlfriend actress Sui Wonders, who is best known for her role in the Max series Generation as well as her role as Emma in the 2022 comedy-horror feature Bodies Bodies Bodies (in which she co-starred with Davidson), was also in the car, according to reports.

Deadline has reached out to a representative for Davidson for comment.

City News Service contributed to this report.