‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’: First Main Character Posters For Disney+ Series Unveiled

Disney+ has unveiled the first main character posters for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the fantasy series based on the series of novels by Rick Riordan. See the images below.

Walter Scobell plays Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood. The three characters got their own posters promoting the forthcoming Disney+ series that will debut on the streamer sometime in 2024.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan’s series has had previous adaptations in films like Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot, and James Bobin directs. Steinberg oversees the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

See the posters for Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the images below.

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson Disney+

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase Disney+