Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Gets More Than It Bargained For From Brawling NY Jets

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Fueling Mindblowing $300M+ U.S. Box Office Weekend; Global Total At $465M+
Read the full story

‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’: First Main Character Posters For Disney+ Series Unveiled

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled the first main character posters for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the fantasy series based on the series of novels by Rick Riordan. See the images below.

Walter Scobell plays Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood. The three characters got their own posters promoting the forthcoming Disney+ series that will debut on the streamer sometime in 2024.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Related Stories

Riordan’s series has had previous adaptations in films like Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot, and James Bobin directs. Steinberg oversees the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

See the posters for Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the images below.

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson Disney+
Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase
Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase Disney+
Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood
Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood Disney+

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad