‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ Alum S. Epatha Merkerson Remembers Paul Reubens: “I’m Gonna Miss You, Pablo!”

Paul Reubens is being remembered by many in Hollywood, including some of his nearest and dearest, following his death on Sunday from cancer at the age of 70.

S. Epatha Merkerson worked alongside Reubens in the hit children’s series Pee-Wee’s Playhouse which ran from 1986 to 1990. Merkerson, who currently stars in the hit Dick Wolf series for NBC Chicago Med, portrayed Reba the Mail Lady in 16 episodes.

L to R Lynne Marie Stewart, Paul Reubens (as Pee-Wee Herman ), S. Epatha Merkerson Everett Collection

“I always called him Pablo. I will truly miss my friend,” Merkerson told Deadline via email about Reubens on Monday. “We met at my audition for Pee-wee’s Playhouse. I did not know of the character…my nephew Sean told me who he was. However, when I walked into the audition I was introduced to a man named Paul Reubens in cut-off jeans, with long hair and a goatee. He looked like a 60s reject! I think Paul saw the confusion on my face and he teased me all through the audition.”

She continued, “When I left there I thought, ‘I’ll never get that job!’ I couldn’t concentrate, he kept making me laugh! Well, fast forward to the first day of shooting, he came over to me in costume and I realized then that he knew all along that I had NO idea who Pee-wee Herman was. We became fast friends. I’m gonna miss you, Pablo!”

Reubens also portrayed Pee-wee in various film and TV projects including Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

More photos of Reubens and Merkerson can be found below.

Paul Reubens and S Epatha Merkerson, 1986 John Kisch Archive/Getty Images

Courtesy