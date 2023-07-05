‘Peaky Blinders’ Slams Ron DeSantis Campaign For Use Of Tommy Shelby Video

The cast and crew behind Peaky Blinders is none too happy about their beloved Tommy Shelby showing up in a Ron DeSantis campaign video.

In a statement posted Wednesday on social media, the “partners of Peaky Blinders” — which include Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Prods., Tiger Aspect Prods, and Banijay Rights — said they did not give DeSantis’ campaign permission to use video of the character played by Murphy.

The video that’s meant to prop up DeSantis dropped earlier this week as a “wrap up to Pride month.” In a tweet from an account dubbed the DeSantis War Room, the post says “let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it.”

The video goes on to show how Donald Trump once said he would support and protect LGBTQ citizens, before it segues to DeSantis’ anti-trans laws and efforts to shut down drag events. The video is interlaced with pop culture images from Peaky Blinders, as well as Christian Bale from American Psycho, Brad Pitt from Troy and Leonardo DeCaprio from The Wolf of Wall Street.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis’ team has leaned in to popular culture to boost the controversial presidential candidate from Florida. Last August, DeSantis was “cast” as a maverick in a new campaign ad that had him wearing a bomber jacket and giving a whiteboard lecture. He talks about “taking on the corporate media.”

DeSantis then zips up his flight suit and walks out onto the tarmac. It ends with DeSantis, helmet on, in the cockpit of a fighter jet.