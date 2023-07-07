Peacock Bags Star-Studded Animation Series ‘Moley’

Peacock today is launching Moley, the animated kids series starring Warwick Davies, Gemma Arterton and Julie Walters.

The show, from Two Daughters Entertainment, stars Davis (Star Wars, Willow) as the titular Moley. Arterton (Prince of Persia), Walters (Harry Potter, Mamma Mia), Richard E Grant (Withnail and I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games) also star.

The 52-episode show has been added to the NBCUniversal streamer after a deal with UK-based sales house Jetpack Distribution.

The series is already in 140 territories, broadcasting across Warner Bros Discovery’s EMEA channel Boomerang and free-to-air in the UK on Pop. ZDF in Germany and Globo in Brazil are also among key buyers.

The animation follows adventurous mole Master Moley, who lives in Windsor Castle in the bustling city of MoleTown, where he is the keeper of a magical book with the power to bring peace between humans and moles.

“Moley continues to go from strength to strength across the world,” said James Reatchlous, CEO of Two Daughters Entertainment. “I am so pleased that the stories I told to my two little girls are now being shared with children far and wide. Bringing Moley to US audiences for the first time is especially pleasing on a personal level, as the US is a place close to my heart, having spent many years of my career there.”