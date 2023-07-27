‘PAW Patrol’ & Spinoff ‘Rubble & Crew’ Renewed By Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol is celebrating its 10th anniversary year with renewals for the top-rated series and its hit spinoff Rubble & Crew. PAW Patrol has been picked up for an 11th season, and Rubble & Crew for a second season, both for 26 half-hour episodes. The renewals come ahead of the first PAW Patrol and Rubble & Crew TV crossover event on Monday, July 31, with new back-to-back episodes beginning at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Season 11 of PAW Patrol will follow pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker as they take on exciting new missions around Adventure Bay. In the upcoming second season of Rubble & Crew, Rubble, his friends and his family return to construct more pup-tastic builds, as the pups continue to help expand and grow their new town of Builder Cove.

On Paramount+, a six-part special event, PAW Patrol: Moto Pups, will be available to stream starting Friday, Aug. 11.

Since its launch on Nickelodeon 10 years ago, PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, reaching over 350 million households globally in over 180 territories and in 35 languages. Spinoff Rubble & Crew debuted earlier this year on Feb. 3 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures.

The 10-year milestone celebration will culminate on Friday, Sept. 29, when PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits the big screen for an exclusive theatrical release. From Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, the CGI-animated film’s ensemble cast includes Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, James Marsden, Kristen Bell and Finn Lee-Epp, alongside returning cast members Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Kim Kardashian.