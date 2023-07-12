‘Black Bird’ Emmy Nominee Paul Walter Hauser On SAG-AFTRA Talks: “Our Kindnesses Could Be Misconstrued As Weakness. We Could Be In An Abusive Relationship”

On Tuesday morning, Paul Walter Hauser is driving to Starbucks, “keeping it real” he says, in the wake of his brand new Emmy nomination for the role of serial killer Larry Hall in Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird, which already garnered Critics Choice and SAG Awards. It’s been “a very, very fun morning,” and there’s “a crazy amount to celebrate.”

It’s also a big day for SAG-AFTRA talks, and the threat of an actors’ strike looms. It can be tricky for actors to make public statements at this stage, not knowing what’s coming. But Hauser is not one for backing away from difficulty, as evidenced by his heavy-duty Black Bird role.

“I’m not going to be a coward and not say anything,” he says. “I guess what I would say is this: I love our studios and our streamers, and they have been tastemakers for decades in the things that I’ve loved watching and now have the privilege to be a part of. Having said that, I feel that if we don’t come together and draw hard lines now, our kindnesses will be misconstrued as weakness, and we could be in a very abusive relationship between creatives and studios. I’m hoping that the studios are a little more George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life and a little less Mr. Potter from It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Hauser’s newest TV offering—also an Apple TV+ show—is The Afterparty Season 2, a whodunnit comedy series examining the day following a wedding, from each character’s perspective.

Although a third season has not been officially confirmed, Hauser predicts a grim future for his character Travis. “The only thing I see for him is probably a woman taking advantage of him. He’s very naive and he clearly is on the rebound,” he says.

Following the weight of playing Larry Hall in Black Bird however, Hauser calls The Afterparty “a great palate cleanser” and “adult summer camp. I was just cracking jokes and improvising with a bunch of brilliant people, but also having like good heart-to-heart convos with people between the setups. It was just a really meaningful, fun experience and I think that it was one of the best things I got to do experience-wise.”

Hauser’s new film project, Americana, opposite Sydney Sweeney, is on the festival circuit right now. Hauser plays “a hopeless romantic in a small rural town,” and calls writer-director Tony Tost’s script, “Far and away like one of the three best screenplays I’ve read that I’ve gotten to do.”

He also touched on recently shooting the Doug Liman-directed film The Instigators with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

“That was an opportunity to play with really great actors like Matt and Casey and Alfred Molina and all the guys. It was a really cool cast. I just think Doug Liman is somebody who really heightens and elevates action genre. He really is a smart guy. He’s got a method to his madness and wrangled an incredible cast to tell that story.”

Hauser said he described the film to Casey Affleck (who co-wrote the screenplay with Chuck MacLean) as “Boston’s Bottle Rocket.”

As for fan favorite Netflix series Cobra Kai, in which Hauser has a recurring role as Stingray, there’s no final season role confirmed for him as yet, but there is plenty of communication, Hauser says.

“I talk to the Cobra Kai guys all the time and we tag each other and check in, see how the families are doing. They’ve told me they have some ideas. They haven’t said what those ideas are. But I know that they’re thinking about Stingray and they know that I’m always game to return to the Karate universe.”