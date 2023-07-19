Paul Schrader Praises Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ & Calls It “The Best, Most Important Film Of This Century”

Christopher Nolan is getting a big endorsement for Oppenheimer from Paul Schroeder who is praising his latest film.

In a post on Facebook, the Taxi Driver screenwriter and American Gigolo director shared a photo alongside Nolan giving high marks to the movie about the atomic bomb.

“OPPENHEIMER. The best, most important film of this century,” Schroeder wrote. “If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges.”

Oppenheimer has already been getting positive reactions from film critics following its multiple screenings.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The film is directed and written by Nolan and is based on “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Other cast members include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Olivia Thirlby, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.

See Schroeder’s Facebook post below.