Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Remembered By Hollywood: “Like No One Else”

Tributes poured in Monday after it was revealed that Paul Reubens, the actor who made Pee-wee Herman famous, died after a private battle with cancer. He was 70.

Reubens turned Pee-wee into a one-man franchise, from the influential kids TV show Pee-Wee’s Playhouse through three feature films — 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1998’s Big Top Pee-wee and the 2016 Netflix pic Pee-wee’s Big Holiday — and even a Broadway play.

He also appeared on everything from Mystery Men (as Spleen) to Murphy Brown, and stole scenes in the likes of Batman Returns and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote today. “He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Said Danny DeVito: “Really loved working with him. Very sad.”

Here are more reactions:

No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 31, 2023

One of the greatest comedies ever made. RIP, Paul Reubens. Thanks for the laughter. pic.twitter.com/knoSUDhR16 — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) July 31, 2023

One of my favorite movie scenes of all time. He made me laugh so hard and so often.

Rest In Peace, Paul Reubens. https://t.co/Pw2lNEmaDv — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) July 31, 2023

Rip Paul Reubens. You always made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/BNoXcClSZG — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens has passed away. He was one of my favorites. LOVED his mind, his movies, his performances. His work is a huge influence on my writing, and the kind of work I want to put out into the world. An original, and a genius. May he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/ycI0WO3aqJ — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) July 31, 2023

Aw man… Pee-wee Herman has ridden off to heaven. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for giving us Pee-wee. You made yours truly a fan and you were one of the nice guys. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) July 31, 2023