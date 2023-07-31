Skip to main content
Paul Reubens Dies: Pee-wee Herman Actor Was 70
Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Remembered By Hollywood: “Like No One Else”

Paul Reubens in Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Paul Reubens in 1985's 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' Everett

Tributes poured in Monday after it was revealed that Paul Reubens, the actor who made Pee-wee Herman famous, died after a private battle with cancer. He was 70.

Reubens turned Pee-wee into a one-man franchise, from the influential kids TV show Pee-Wee’s Playhouse through three feature films — 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1998’s Big Top Pee-wee and the 2016 Netflix pic Pee-wee’s Big Holiday — and even a Broadway play.

He also appeared on everything from Mystery Men (as Spleen) to Murphy Brown, and stole scenes in the likes of Batman Returns and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote today. “He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Said Danny DeVito: “Really loved working with him. Very sad.” 

Here are more reactions:

