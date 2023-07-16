Patrick Wilson On Why Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’ Was “Ahead Of The Curve” & How It Paved The Way For ‘The Avengers’ Films

From left: Jackie Earle Haley as Rorschach, Matthew Goode as Ozymandias, Billy Crudup as Dr. Manhattan (back, tallest), Patrick Wilson as Nite Owl II, Malin Akerman as Silk Spectre II, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as The Comedian

Patrick Wilson is looking back at Watchmen and praising director Zack Snyder for being “ahead of the curve,” which he says ultimately led the way for films like The Avengers.

“Watchmen is the only movie of mine that I have watched front to back since a premiere — that movie is awesome,” Wilson said in an interview with ReelBlend.

Wilson joked that he wanted to share the film with his son “to fast forward through the scene with Malin Akerman in the ship.”

“I just wanted to look at it as an older guy, as a filmmaker. I knew Zack was ahead of the curve,” he added. “It’s weird to say that audiences weren’t ready for it. But you need a movie like that. You need movies to go so dark that then Avengers can go so light. I do believe in that.”

Wilson says that he would “love to do that movie now” and would “be so awesome” to get back into the Watchmen world.

Watchmen was a 2009 superhero film based on DC Comics characters starring Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Wilson as Nite Owl II. Snyder directed the film from a screenplay by David Hayer and Alex Tse.

Watchmen would return in 2019 as a limited series for HBO by Damon Lindelof. The nine-episode series starred Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Tom Mison, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Hong Chau.

Nite Owl, the character Wilson played in the 2009 film, was not included in the TV series adaptation.