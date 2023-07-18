‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’: Paramount+ Unveils First-Look & Premiere Date

Paramount+ has unveiled a first-look image and October 6 premiere date for horror movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Stephen King’s self-proclaimed scariest property of all time.

The movie, the debut directorial effort from screenwriter Lindsey Beer, acts as a prequel to King’s Pet Sematary and is based on an untold chapter penned by the It scribe. He has called it his scariest property.

The film follows a young Jud Crandall in 1969, who has dreams of leaving his hometown behind but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to the town. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding and, once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path.

The pic stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country), with Pam Grier and David Duchovny also featuring. The film is directed by Beer and penned by Beer and Jeff Buhler. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

Pet Sematary will feature in the Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection that curates horror movies and Halloween episodes from TV series. It will launch October 6 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil, and the following day in other international markets.