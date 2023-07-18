Paramount+ Wrestles 1% Of TV Usage In June Led By ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’; NBA Finals Keeps Linear TV Alive, Nielsen Says

Paramount+ is officially on Nielsen’s radar. The streamer made up 1% of overall TV viewing in June, making it the 11th streaming service to be independently reported in Nielsen’s The Gauge.

According to Nielsen, viewership was bolstered by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which generated nearly 1B viewing minutes last month. Paramount+ made its debut on the Nielsen streaming charts in March, when NCIS viewership on the Paramount Global platform was added to the procedural’s weekly audience on Netflix. 1923 also made it on the Streaming Originals chart that week.

Six other streamers recorded personal bests in terms of TV usage share in June — YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Tubi, and Peacock. Available across three streaming services (Hulu, Netflix and Paramount+), S.W.A.T. was the most-watched streaming program in June, with nearly 5B minutes viewed across platforms.

Still, YouTube remains the streamer that claims the highest percentage of TV usage. Tubi is the most-watched FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service.

Streaming accounted for 37.7% of TV usage in June, which is one of the largest shares ever reported by The Gauge. That’s up more than 10 percentage points since Nielsen began compiling this data in June 2021.

Overall, TV usage increased 2.2% from May to June, which is the first monthly increase Nielsen has measured since January. That increase was primarily among viewers age 2 to 17.

But cable and broadcast appear to be on a steady decline. While cable usage was up slightly month-over-month (which Nielsen credits to feature films and news), it still lost TV usage share due to the large increase in streaming. Broadcast usage fell 6.6% and marks the lowest share of TV usage ever reported in The Gauge.

Combined, linear TV has gone from representing 63.6% of TV usage in June 2021 to 51.4% in June of this year. As always, sports viewing remains a big draw for linear, with NBA-related programming help keep both cable and broadcast alive in June. The NBA Finals helped draw a 31.7% increase in sports viewing on broadcast.

See more details below.