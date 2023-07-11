Pandemic Thriller ‘Yesteryear’ Rounds Out Cast With Jesse Garcia, Joanna Cassidy & Crystal Echohawk Among Six

EXCLUSIVE: The pandemic thriller Yesteryear has wrapped production and confirm they rounded out the cast with Jesse Garcia (Flamin Hot), Joanna Cassidy (Blade Runner), Timothy V. Murphy (The Lone Ranger), Tiffany Chu (Ms. Purple), Yusuke Ogasawara (In Full Bloom), Crystal Echohawk (Founder of IllumiNative) and Chester Gregory (Hairspray).

Garcia and Gregory will portray truth seekers running a podcast called Revolutionary Radio next door to Alma as they dive into a world of conspiracy. Cassidy will portray Alma’s insightful colorful therapist. Murphy will play a strange man with whom Alma has a violent yet playful encounter. Chu will portray the sultry Olivia, who influences Alma to partake in Only Fans. Echo Hawk will portray Alma’s angelic mother through flashbacks in memory.

From writers and producers, Adam VillaSeñor and star Q’orianka Kilcher, Yesteryear follows Alma Deswood (Kilcher), a struggling, young Native American actress who psychologically unravels in quarantine amidst the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement, and other 2020 world events. As Alma’s mind is deconstructed, she is forced to navigate complex relationships, hallucinatory nightmares, and painful memories taking her on a journey of introspection that twists the fabric of her reality.

The cast also includes Scott Haze, Angela Sarafyan, Idara Victor, Wes Studi, Nick Cassavetes, Peter Facinelli, Tanaya Beatty and Grant Roberts. Additional supporting cast includes Zyana Perry, Tyler Wood and Cody Vaughan.

VillaSeñor and Kilcher note regarding the completion of production, “We are very proud to announce the completion of our production Yesteryear, an enthralling time capsule that delves deep into the collective human experience we all faced during the pandemic, BLM, and many other events during 2020. With a unique and psychological approach inspired by anime, this film breaks boundaries, evoking the visionary spirit reminiscent of recent films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once and Across the Spider-Verse. Yesteryear weaves together diverse genres, encompassing drama, thriller, action, horror, romance, sensuality, and dark comedy, creating a rich tapestry of emotions and layers. Our project strikes the balance between commercial appeal with artistic flair. We are incredibly grateful to our exceptional cast and crew whose contributions brought this extraordinary project to life.”

Music will be composed by executive producer and Hans Zimmer collaborator, Andrew Kawczynski, whose credits include Dune, Top Gun: Maverick, The Eight Hundred and Emmy Winner Jeff Pitts (Death Note, The Boys) will sound design the picture.