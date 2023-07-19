‘P-Valley’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead AAFCA TV Honors Winners List

Starz’s P-Valley won a leading three awards including Best Drama, Best Ensemble and Best Acting (Male) for J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan as the African American Film Critics Association revealed winners Wednesday of its fifth annual TV Honors.

The other multiple winner this year is ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which was named Best Comedy, while its creator-star Quinta Brunson won for Best Writing.

Other notable winners include Niecy Nash-Betts, who won the Best Acting (Female) for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Jessica Williams, who won the Breakout Star Award for Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

The awards recognize achievements in broadcast TV and streaming with an emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora. Winners will be feted during a luncheon August 27 in Santa Monica, where previously announced honors will also be bestowed on Jennifer Hudson (the We See You Award), Delroy Lindo (Legacy Award), Marla Gibbs (Legend Award), Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (Inclusion Award) and CBS’ S.W.A.T. (Impact Award).

The AAFCA said it is monitoring the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and will adjust the date of this year’s the AAFCA TV Honors show if necessary.

Here’s the full list of 2023 winners:

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA

P-Valley (Starz)

BEST NEW SHOW

Mo (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The 1619 Project (Onyx Collective/Hulu)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

BEST TV MOVIE

Shooting Stars (Peacock)

BREAKOUT STAR

Jessica Williams

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE

P-Valley (Starz)

BEST TV WRITING

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DIRECTING

Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan, Jordan E. Cooper

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

BEST TV ACTING (Female)

Niecy Nash-Betts

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST TV ACTING (Male)

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan

P-Valley (Starz)