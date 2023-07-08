Actor Chris Chalk Makes Directorial Debut With Horror-Thriller ‘Our Deadly Vows,’ Now Playing In Theaters

A festive get together of friends turns dark in the new horror-thriller Our Deadly Vows, now playing in theaters in limited release. Actor Chris Chalk (When They See Us, Perry Mason) makes his directorial debut with the film, in which he stars opposite his wife, K.D. Chalk.

The film from production companies Golden Concorde, Triangle Road Entertainment and Global Genesis Group co-stars Ashlei Sharpe (Star Trek: Picard), along with Cesa Pledger, Eden Marryshow, Chantal Nchako, Byron Bronson, and Natalie Woolams-Torres. It becomes available on demand and digitally beginning August 1.

“Our Deadly Vows tells the story of four couples celebrating the one-year wedding anniversary of their close friends, Chance and Grace (Chris Chalk, K.D. Chalk),” according to a synopsis of the film. “The intimate gathering quickly turns into a firestorm of tumultuous relationships and ultimately, murder. As guests begin to meet their untimely ends one by one, survivors must navigate a game of escape, kill or be killed as they try to uncover who or what knows their secrets—and wants them dead—too.”

Chris Chalk’s acting credits include the Academy Award-winning 12 Years a Slave, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, and Gotham, the Fox TV series from the DC universe that saw Chalk play Lucius Fox for 78 episodes.

“While Our Deadly Vows is a mix of thriller, drama and horror, at its heart, it’s a love letter to the diverse communities we are part of as well as those we support,” Chris and K.D. Chalk said in a statement. “We’re honored to be able to bring both emerging and familiar faces to the screen and behind the scenes, and we can’t wait for our audiences to see themselves reflected in a new and exciting way through these performances.”

Our Deadly Vows is produced by Jacques Derosena (Should’ve Been Romeo, Son of The South, Black Pumpkin) Lex Kimbrough (Bk Stories), Eden Marryshow (Jessica Jones), Shaeda Moghaddam (Should’ve Been Romeo, Black Pumpkin), Cesa Pledger (The Equalizer), and Amanda Jabes (Law & Order). The executive producers are Chris Chalk and K.D. Chalk.

In the trailer for the film, Chance (Chris Chalk) works on his archery skills, which may or may not prove pivotal to his survival. Watch it below.