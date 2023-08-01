Oscar-Qualifying LA Shorts Film Festival Crowns ‘Nowhere,’ ‘The Noble Guardian,’ ‘It Takes A Village…’ And More

A select group of films has qualified for Academy Award consideration after winning prizes at the 27th LA Shorts Film Festival, the longest-running shorts festival in the movie capital.

Nowhere, directed by L.A.-based filmmaker Gavin Hovannisian, won the Best of Fest Award at a ceremony Sunday night. In the 11-minute narrative short, set in the fictional city of Nowhere, the protagonists are shadows that “dream of a life without their human masters.”

Also qualifying for Oscar consideration was It Takes a Village…, winner of Best International Film. Director Ophelia Harutyunyan’s drama “tells the story of Mariam, who lives in an Armenian Village where there are no men. On her birthday, her hopes of a reunited family are shattered, when she must put aside her own crushed dreams and help her friend Anush as she embarks into motherhood.”

Both Nowhere and It Takes a Village… are Armenian films. Scroll for the full list of LA Shorts Film Festival winners.

The Brave Locomotive, directed by Andrew Pierce Chesworth, won Best Animation. The Noble Guardian, from director Anna Coren, claimed the honor as Best Documentary. The winners in those four categories not only qualify for the Academy Awards, but for the BAFTAs (from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts), the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television ACCT Canadian Screen Awards, and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain Goya Awards.

LA Shorts Film Festival

More than five dozen LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award nominations, the festival notes, with 17 going on to win the Oscar. The festival screens over 500 films and attracts 10,000 attendees each year “including Hollywood industry professionals and emerging undiscovered independent filmmakers.” Screenings were held at L.A. LIVE Regal Cinemas in downtown Los Angeles and at the Laemmle NoHo Theatres in North Hollywood.

This is the full list of winners:

Best of Fest

Nowhere – (Armenia) Director: Garin Hovannisian

Best International

It Takes a Village… (Armenia) Director: Ophelia Harutyunyan

Best Drama

The Kill Floor – Director: Carlos Avila​

Best Comedy

The Avon Lady – Director: Carolina Espiro

Best Animation

The Brave Locomotive – Director: Andrew Pierce Chesworth

Best Experimental

Red Man – Director/Writer: Xinhao Lu

Best Documentary

The Noble Guardian – Director Anna Coren

Best Sci-Fi

Dream Maker (Turkey) – Director: Mohsen Mehri Darouei, Milad Kiaei

Best Horror

Get Away – Director: Michael Gabriele

Best Music Video

Pronto – Light Light (Switzerland) Director Maximilian Speidel

Best Web Series

Space Rats (Australia) – Directors Darwin Schulze, Basil Scott-Mitchell

Best High School Film

Sharing the Floor – Director/Writer Lily Brooks O’ Briant

Best Actor

Dusan Brown (All In)

Best Actress

Janessa St. Pierre (Hair or No Hair)

​Immaculate Heart Community Cash Prizes

​$1,000 CASH PRIZE:

Director: Melika Jamshidabadi

$1,000 CASH PRIZE:

Director: Chloe Campos

$1,000 CASH PRIZE:

Director: Lorena E. Gonzalez

$1,000 CASH PRIZE:

Director: Jasmine Bissete

​$1,000 CASH PRIZE:

Director: Tanxuan Shi