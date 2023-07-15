Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Jumps To $122M+ Global Through Friday – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Oppenheimer Stifled Petition From Atomic Scientists Begging US Government To Not Drop The Bomb – Report

Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy stars in 'Oppenheimer' Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

J. Robert Oppenheimer, the former director of Los Alamos Laboratory where the first atomic bomb was designed, squelched a petition from fellow scientists asking that the bomb not be dropped on Japan.

The biopic Oppenheimer bows in theaters this weekend.

Business Insider is reporting that Oppenheimer persuaded Edward Teller, one of the Manhattan Project’s scientists, not to send along the petition. “Oppenheimer talked me out of it, saying that we as scientists have no business to meddle in political pressure of that kind,” Teller said.  

Related Stories

On August 6 and 9, 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. More than 100,000 people died.

Three weeks earlier, dozens of scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project signed a petition to President Harry Truman, pleading with him to reconsider dropping the bombs they had helped create. They asked that Japan first be given a chance to surrender. 70 scientists signed the petition, which Truman allegedly never saw.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad