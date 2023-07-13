‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere Set To Go Ahead In Spite Of Looming SAG-AFTRA Strike

The London premiere of Universal’s largely anticipated title Oppenheimer is set to go ahead this evening despite a possible SAG-AFTRA strike on the horizon.

Director Christopher Nolan is scheduled to attend and sources close to the event have confirmed that cast members Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and James D’Arcy are still expected to hit the red carpet this evening in the UK capital to pose for photos and conduct interviews in advance of the film’s screening.

As of yesterday, the red carpet was scheduled to go ahead at 4.45pm BST, which would still allow time for the cast to participate in press without conflicting with the SAG-AFTRA strike rules and thereby give them an opportunity to talk about the project before the curtains close on any press opportunities for the actors in the wake of the strike.

Last night, contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP broke off and the guild’s national board is set to meet Thursday morning to formally approve the launch of a strike. It will be the first actors strike against the film and TV industry since 1980 and also the first time that actors and writers have been on strike at the same time since 1960. Picketing is set to begin on Friday morning.

Nolan’s hugely anticipated film Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons on the Manhattan Project. It’s set for a July 21 release through Universal Pictures and will go head-to-head with Warner Bros. Discovery title Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.