‘Oppenheimer’: First Reactions To Christopher Nolan Film Starring Cillian Murphy Call It “Awe-Inspiring,” “Staggering” & A “Spectacular Achievement”

The first reactions to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer have dropped following a world premiere in Paris. Following the nearly three-hour screening, critics are praising Cillian Murphy’s performance and calling the film “awe-inspiring,” “staggering” and a “spectacular achievement.”

Total Film editor Matt Maytum said the film left him “stunned” and called Cillian Murphy’s performance “sublime.” “An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow,” he added.

Jonathan Dean of The Sunday Times says he was “totally absorbed” by the film calling it “a dense, talkie, tense film partly about the bomb, mostly about how doomed we are.”

“Murphy is good, but the support essential: Damon, Downey Jr & Ehrenreich even bring gags. An audacious, inventive, complex film to rattle its audience,” Dean added.

One negative point Dean mentioned was that the women in the cast “are badly served” noting “Emily Blunt only once gets out of her stressed mother role.” However, Dean has already ranked Oppenheimer in his top three Nolan films alongside Memento and The Prestige.

Bilge Ebiri of Vulture tweeted, “OPPENHEIMER is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is ‘fearsome.’ A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.”

Associated Press film writer Lindsey Bahr called Oppenheimer a “spectacular achievement” saying the story of the film “is a serious, philosophical, adult drama that’s as tense and exciting as Dunkirk. And the big moment – THAT MOMENT – is awe-inspiring.”

Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub said the film “is incredible” adding, “Every aspect of the film is worth talking about from the brilliant performances, to #HoytevanHoytema’s amazing work behind the camera, to the way Nolan tells the story. The 3-hour run time flies by. See it in @IMAX 70mm if you can.”

Jeremy Mathai from Slash Film said Oppenheimer was “staggering in every sense of the word.”

“Might sound nuts to say this about a Chris Nolan movie that isn’t INCEPTION, DUNKIRK, or even TENET, but this could be his most formally daring work yet,” he added. “Sharp script, impeccable sound design, and Cillian Murphy is a *force*.”

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21 and it also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

