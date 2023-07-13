You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Oppenheimer’ Director Christopher Nolan Recalls Al Pacino’s ‘Been There, Done That’ Greatness

Al Pacino Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Al Pacino is so good at his craft, you can blink and miss it.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan recalled a time when Pacino turned down a note from the director, insisting that he’d “already done that.”

The film was 2002 thriller Insomnia with Pacino.

“I had gone up to Pacino after a series of takes and given him a note on what I wanted,” Nolan told The Los Angeles Times.

“He told me, ‘I’ve already done that. You can’t see it to the eye, but I’ve done it on the dailies.’ I looked for it and I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ because there it was.”

Nolan added: “Great film actors can do that.”

