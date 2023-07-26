Warner Music Group Launches Music Doc Series ‘Time With…’ Featuring OMB Peezy & Jxdn

EXCLUSIVE: Musicians including OMB Peezy, Jxdn and Meet Me @ The Altar are among those starring in a new music documentary series.

Warner Music Group’s content division WMX is launching Time With…, a series that follows young artists with access into their daily lives and personal struggles as they navigate how to take their careers to the next level.

Season one will also feature KAMAUU, Catie Turner, Benson Boone, Grandson, Hunxho and Avery Anna.

The ten-part series will launch on July 28 on YouTube and a selection of Roku’s music channels. Each episode will feature the artist on the way to one of their shows, at a special event, or at their home, providing fans with an intimate snapshot of their life at a pivotal moment in time.

The series is exec produced by Trevor Silmser, who was previously co-founder at Vice’s music arm Noisey. Kurry Williams is producing.

Watch the trailer above.

Silmser said, “It’s been a privilege to capture personal moments with these artists as they do everything they can to be successful at the one thing they truly love, making music. Writing songs and finding ways to express yourself is one thing, but breaking through and becoming successful is a whole other beast. Through this series, we hope to showcase that there’s no right or wrong way to get there – you just keep grinding, have faith, and hope that luck is on your side.”

Ben Blank, President, Media and Creative Content, WMX added, “Time With... is a series that perfectly highlights WMX’s mission to connect artists, fans, and brands through dynamic storytelling. We’re continuing to expand our premium music programming with innovative new formats, and I’m thrilled to launch this new series across our CTV channels.”