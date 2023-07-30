Oliver Stone “Regrets Voting For Biden, Fears He May Start World War 3”

Veteran filmmaker Oliver Stone has voiced his regret for voting for President Joe Biden, saying he fears the US leader may take America into World War 3.

Stone was speaking to UK commentator Russell Brand for his podcast Stay Free, when he said:

“Biden is an old Cold Warrior, and he really hates the old Soviet Union which he confounds again with the Russian Federation, which is not communist.

“It seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that is not going to give. This is their borders. This is their world. This is NATO going into Ukraine. This is a whole other story.

“If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing, this guy is – I voted for him – I made a mistake, I was thinking he was an old man now that he would calm down, that he would be more mellow and so-forth, I didn’t see that at all,”

Stone added that, in making his documentary Ukraine on Fire, he had uncovered the causes of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

“You have to look at the reasons for this war, and whenever you do, the Americans like to simplify and say it’s a question of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s very simplistic and very black-and-white. He added that his doc “explains the origins of this war in the coup d’état of 2014 which was sponsored and supported thoroughly by the United States, it was a very deep plan to penetrate the Russian Federation.”