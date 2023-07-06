OceanGate Expeditions, Company Behind Doomed Titan Submersible, Suspends All Operations

The company behind the Titan submersible’s fatal trip to the Titanic wreckage has suspended all operations.

OceanGate Expeditions announced the move with a small website banner that said it was suspending all commercial and exploratory operations. The move comes two weeks after its diving vessal suffered a fatal implosion, killing all five people aboard.

OceanGate’s website makes no mention of the submersible disaster.

Founded in 2009 and based in Washington state, the company offered tours of the Titantic wreckage for $250,000 per seat. The company also offered other expeditions to the Azores and the Bahamas, as well as “bespoke” option for custom tours.

The Titan vanished on June 18, setting off a massive search led by the US and Canada. The passengers included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. Wreckage from the Titan was found on June 22 near the Titantic.

Since the disaster, questions have been raised about the submersible’s safety and the lax protocols that may have led to the tragedy. The company conducted more than 141 expeditions, according to its website.