Nicolas Cage Savors ‘Superman’ Cameo, But Warns Viewers To Pay Close Attention

Faster than a speeding bullet. No, not Superman. That’s how Nicolas Cage characterizes his cameo as the Man of Steel in The Flash.

In an interview with USA Today, Cage said he was happy to finally play the role after a 1990s plan to have him play Superman fell apart. But he admits his appearance was over in a flash.

“Well, I was glad I didn’t blink,” he said. “For me, it was the feeling of being actualized. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it’s quick. If you really wanted to know what I was going do with that character, look at my performance in “City of Angels.”

He continued, “I was supposed (to play) Clark Kent after that (in “Superman Lives”), and I was already developing this alien otherness playing this angel. That is a perfect example of the tonality you would’ve gotten for Kal-El and for Clark Kent: Clark would’ve been a little more amusing, but Kal-El (had) the sensitivity and the goodness and the vulnerability and all those feelings that were kind of angelic and also terrifying.”

