Nicki Minaj Shares Initial Reaction To ‘Barbie’ Movie: “The Actors Can Actually Act & The Comedic Timing Is Actually On Time”

Nicki Minaj was in attendance at the Barbie world premiere in LA on Sunday night where she got to meet Margot Robbie in person.

Minaj walked the pink carpet and posed alongside Robbie ahead of the screening of the film. The leader of the Barbz fandom is now sharing her initial reaction to the Greta Gerwig-directed film and praising the cast.

“The entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating,” she tweeted. “The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I💖U.”

Minaj is part of the soundtrack of the Barbie movie with “Barbie World” alongside Ice Spice which samples Aqua’s 1997 song “Barbie Girl.” The rapper gave a shoutout to “all the incredibly talented artists/producers on the #BarbieMovie soundtrack. Mark Ronson, Kev Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Mattel…you guys could have chosen anyone to be a part of this project. Glad you knew how much it would mean to the barbz & me. So Grateful.”

On the red carpet, Minaj said being part of Barbie is “a dream come true” and “a full circle moment.”

“I couldn’t really afford Barbies when I was little — I probably had one Barbie,” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “So now, I get to be part of a whole Barbie movie, stamped in history forever, so it’s dope.”

