Verizon Offers YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket For Free To Select Mobile And Internet Customers

Verizon has reached a deal with YouTube and the NFL that will enable the mobile carrier and internet provider to offer new customers access to Sunday Ticket at no extra charge.

The offer will be made to Verizon customers who buy or pre-order certain smartphones and sign up for a mobile line, or those who sign up for select home internet plans. Existing customers who upgrade to qualifying plans will also be eligible for the offer.

YouTube this season is taking over distribution rights to Sunday Ticket — a full menu of afternoon games without the geographic limitations on broadcast and pay-TV — after DirecTV ended its run with the package after almost 30 years. The rights changed hands for a reported $2 billion a season in a multi-year deal. While DirecTV popularized Sunday Ticket and reaped benefits for years, the NFL had long signaled a desire to team with a tech partner, and YouTube has already rolled out a number of product enhancements designed to improve the viewing experience.

Verizon and the NFL have had ties for years, with the telecom giant’s 5G network installed in many of the league’s stadiums and used by coaches on the field of play.

Mobile customers opting for the Unlimited Plus plan will qualify for the deal by purchasing certain phones by Samsung, Google or Motorola. Home internet customers with Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home plans can also get Sunday Ticket.

In addition to the game streams, Verizon says fans in select cities will be eligible to receive up to $150 in Fanatics gift cards, which can go toward sports apparel or other team merchandise.