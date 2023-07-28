NewsNation To Air “We Are Not Alone” Special Following Congress’s UFO Hearing

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor testify during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

NewsNation said it saw an uptick in its audience numbers with its coverage this week’s congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UFOs, with a two-hour special on Sunday, We Are Not Alone: The Historic UFO Hearing.

The network carried Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing live, while larger cable news rivals focused on the Hunter Biden plea deal. The network said that its morning NewsNation Live saw a 332% audience boost from the coverage versus the time slot’s June performance, and a 940% spike in adults 25-54, although NewsNation still trails the major news networks.

NewsNation also presented the first TV interview with David Grusch, a retired military intelligence officer who was part of the Pentagon’s UAP task force but appeared at the hearing as a whistleblower. In his testimony, he claimed that the government was in possession of UAP spacecraft and “nonhuman biologics” recovered from a crash site. He said that he based his claims on interviews with individuals involved in the recovery.

The special will include roundtable of analysts, experts and witnesses, and viewers will be able to send in questions live. Those scheduled to appear include Ross Coulthart, Nick Pope, Sean Cahill and Michael Shellenberger. Brian Entin, senior national correspondent, will anchor. The special will air from 9-11 p.m. ET.

After the hearing, a Pentagon spokeswoman told the AP that they had not found “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

According to Nielsen, NewsNation drew an average of 160,000 viewers during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. timeframe on Wednesday, roughly the period of the hearing. The 11 a.m. hour drew 190,000 viewers. That compares to Fox News with 1.88 million viewers, MSNBC with 766,000, CNN with 553,000 and Newsmax with 261,000.