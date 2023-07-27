Skip to main content
News & Documentary Emmy Noms Revealed: ‘Vice News Tonight’ Dominates As CNN Leads Networks

News & Documentary Emmy Nominations 2023 list
NATAS

The nominations are out for the 44th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, and CNN leads the way with a commanding 45 noms ahead of Vice (30) and ABC and PBS (26 each). See the list of nominees in all 62 categories below or click here.

Vice’s Vice News Tonight scored a dominant 28 noms, more than doubling its closest program rival, CBS stalwart 60 Minutes, which landed 11. PBS’ Frontline and National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller are next with nine each, followed by ABC’s Nightline (eight) and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and PBS’ POV with seven apiece.

As for the marquee categories, vying for Outstanding Live News Program are ABC World News Tonight with David  Muir (ABC), Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN), CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS), CBS Mornings (CBS) and Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC). Up for Best Documentary are Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN), Escape from Kabul (HBO Max), Frontline – Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes (PBS), Good Night Oppy (Prime Video) and The Janes (HBO Max).

The hardware will be handed out during separate ceremonies for the News categories on September 28 and Documentary on September 29. Both will be held at the Palladium Times Square in Manhattan and livestreamed at watch.theemmys.tv and via the Emmys apps. The awards cover programs that premiered during calendar-year 2022.

“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth.”

Here is a breakdown of noms by network/platform, followed by NATAS’ full list of nominees for the 44th News & Documentary Emmys:

The Nominees

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir            ABC

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell             CBS

CBS Mornings    CBS

Nightly News with Lester Holt    NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

60 Minutes        CBS

The Circus          Showtime

Nightline             ABC

Sunday Morning              CBS

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Yousur Al-Hlou  The New York Times

Ellison Barber    NBC

Zinhle Essamuah             NBC

Ashan Singh       ABC

Selina Wang       CNN

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CBS Mornings    CBS

Uvalde

CNN Worldwide              CNN

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN Worldwide              CNN

The War in Ukraine

NBC News Specials + NBC News Now      NBC

Hurricane Ian

NBC News Specials         NBC

Uvalde School Shooting

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

20/20    ABC

Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine

60 Minutes        CBS

Platform 4

Erin Burnett OutFront CNN

‘Fleeing Ukraine’Fleeing Ukraine

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

BBC World News America           BBC World News

Afghanistan Under the Taliban

BBC World News America           BBC World News

War in Ukraine

Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine    CNN

Matthew Chance: Ukraine           CNN

Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War  CNN

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes        CBS

Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs

60 Minutes        CBS

War in Ukraine

ABC News           ABC

Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community

Nightline             ABC

A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Putin’s War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute CNN

Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives

I Stutter              The New York Times

Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read              ProPublica

Nightline             ABC

Swimming While Black

Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN

Phil & Franco

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes        CBS

Sharswood

In Real Life         Newsy

The New Death

NBC News Digital            NBC

Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

Nightline             ABC

Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children

Op-Docs             The New York Times

My Disability Roadmap

VICE World News            Vice

The Teenage Mafia Academy

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline      ABC

Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse      The Associated Press Nightline                           ABC

The Horrors in Bucha

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes        CBS

Pathogen X

FRONTLINE, ITV PBS

Putin’s War at Home

NBC Nightly Films           NBC

The Reckoning: An American Genocide

Nightline             ABC

Saving Malaika

On Assignment with Richard Engel           MSNBC

Ukraine: The Search for Justice

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

Investigating Uvalde

CBS Mornings    CBS

Decades of Exposure

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests     CNN

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer      CNN

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer      CNN

Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

FRONTLINE        PBS

Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research             PBS

Crime Scene: Bucha

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit   The New York Times

That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle            National Geographic

Fish Pirates

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live   ABC

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space

ABC News Special Report            ABC

Queen Elizabeth

CBS News           CBS

CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later            CNN

NBC News Specials         NBC

Decision 2022: The Balance of Power

Noticiero Telemundo     Telemundo

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live   ABC

The Struggle to Understand

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents        ABC

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now           World

Field Report with Paola Ramos   MSNBC

Florida 2022

Sunday Morning              CBS

CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?

Ukraine: A Mother’s War             NBC News Now

VICE News Tonight         Vice

On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN Tonight      CNN

77 Minutes in Uvalde

Fareed Zakaria GPS         CNN

The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper        CNN

Russia’s War

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

On the Brink of War

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

All In with Chris Hayes   MSNBC

From Kanye to Trump

State of the Union          CNN

Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite

I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose   The New York Times

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them             The New York Times

We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed              The New York Times

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Erin Burnett OutFront CNN

Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis

The Lead with Jake Tapper          CNN

Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer      CNN

Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

Defying Putin on The Air

TODAY  NBC

College Football Star’s Brave Decision

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Amanpour         CNN

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Anderson Cooper 360    CNN

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her

The New York Times DealBook Summit   The New York Times

Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin

State of the Union with Jake Tapper        CNN

Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

TODAY  NBC

Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes        CBS

President Zelenskyy

CNN Special Report        CNN

Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Dateline NBC     NBC

Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm

Nightline             ABC

Lia Thomas

World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20 ABC

Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life         Newsy

Plastic Time Bomb

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

Amazon Mafia

World’s Untold Stories   CNN

The Brain Collectors

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed

VICE News Tonight         Vice

‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Fault Lines          Al Jazeera International USA

A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health

This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like        The New York Times

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Beyond Fentanyl

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Post-Roe America

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20    ABC

Cinderella: The Reunion

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents        ABC

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CNN FlashDocs  CNN

Taking on Taylor Swift

Nightline             ABC

What America Owes: The Stolen Generation

VICE News Tonight         Vice

The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Africa+  Bloomberg

Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

Stolen Cars

VICE News Tonight         Vice

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

VICE News Tonight         Vice

VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Dateline NBC     NBC

Dark Waters

Dateline NBC     NBC

What Happened to Anton Black?

Soul of a Nation Presents            ABC

X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight         Vice

No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

11 Minutes        Paramount+

Endangered       HBO Max

POV       PBS

Let the Little Light Shine

POV       PBS

Wuhan Wuhan

Retrograde        National Geographic

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave             Netflix

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

A Radical Life     discovery+

In Her Hands     Netflix

Independent Lens           PBS

Apart

POV       PBS

Not Going Quietly

Watergate: High Crimes In The White House       CBS

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

America ReFramed         World

Sapelo

CIVIL     Netflix

The Janes           HBO Max

MSNBC Films     MSNBC

Model America

POV       PBS

Accepted

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Escape From Kabul         HBO Max

FIFA Uncovered Netflix

Flight/Risk          Amazon Prime

I Am Vanessa Guillen     Netflix

POV       PBS

Delikado

Outstanding Historical Documentary

CNN Original Series        CNN

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal

FRONTLINE, Retro Report            PBS

American Reckoning

Hostages            HBO Max

Meltdown: Three Mile Island     Netflix

Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha              PBS

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

CNN Films          CNN

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Great Performances       PBS

The Conductor

Is That Black Enough For You?!? Netflix

Let Me Be Me    VOD

MTV Documentary Films             Paramount+

Art & Krimes by Krimes

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror       Shudder

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Earthstorm        Netflix

Good Night Oppy            Amazon Prime

How To Survive A Pandemic        HBO Max

NOVA   PBS

Augmented

NOVA   PBS

Ultimate Space Telescope

Outstanding Nature Documentary

America the Beautiful    Disney+

Animal  Netflix

The Green Planet            PBS

Kangaroo Valley              Netflix

Super/Natural   National Geographic

Wildcat Amazon Prime

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Eat The Rich: The GameStop       Netflix

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire    HBO Max

Independent Lens           PBS

TikTok, Boom.

POV       PBS

The Last Out

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons     Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story Hulu

Hold Your Fire   AMC+

MTV Documentary Films             Paramount+

The Fire That Took Her

Supreme Team Showtime

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo    HBO Max

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers National Geographic

Guardian Documentaries            The Guardian

Beirut Dreams in Color

MSNBC Films     MSNBC

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

MTV Documentary Films             Paramount+

As Far As They Can Run

Op-Docs             The New York Times

MINK!

Best Documentary

CNN Films          CNN

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Escape From Kabul         HBO Max

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press            PBS

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Good Night Oppy            Amazon Prime

The Janes           HBO Max

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto             Univision

Despierta America          Univision

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche              Telemundo

Noticiero Telemundo     Telemundo

Noticiero Univision         Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderon      Univision

Maria Antonieta Collins Univision

Jorge Ramos      Univision

Pedro Ultreras   Univision

Julio Vaqueiro   Telemundo

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora     Univision

Devastación de Ian

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón   CNN en Español

La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania

Noticiero Telemundo     Telemundo

Ira de Putin

Noticiero Telemundo     Telemundo

Uvalde

Noticiero Univision         Univision

Guerra en Ucrania

Noticiero Univision         Univision

Masacre en Uvalde

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora     Univision

Persecución Mortal

Aquí y Ahora     Univision

Se Busca Trabajo

Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos VIX

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón   CNN en Español

Protected Witness

Noticiero Telemundo     Telemundo

Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga Ley de la selva Univision

Ritos De Pasaje Sicarios Vice

A Sense Of Community  Al Jazeera International USA

Iztapalapa

Univision Noticias           Univision

Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Digital        CNN

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The DJ and the War Crimes         Rolling Stone

Extreme Heat Will Change Us     The New York Times

How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’              The New York Times

‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray           The New York Times

Outstanding Writing: News

60 Minutes        CBS

The Lost Souls of Bucha

60 Minutes        CBS

Pathogen X

60 Minutes        CBS

Platform 4

Fault Lines          Al Jazeera International USA

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller:          National Geographic

Fish Pirates

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom CNN

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

FRONTLINE        PBS

Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research             PBS

Crime Scene: Bucha

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer      CNN

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them             The New York Times

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News           ABC

Election Night 2022

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents        ABC

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CBS Saturday Morning   CBS

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later            CNN

Soul of a Nation Presents            ABC

X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Outstanding Video Journalism

60 Minutes        CBS

Return to Gorongosa

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Battle for Bakhmut

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight         Vice

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Outstanding Editing: News

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit   The New York Times

That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller           National Geographic

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Battle for the South of Ukraine

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

AMHQ  The Weather Channel

Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future

As Equals            CNN

The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained

CNN Digital        CNN

From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work

A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed           Vox

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight         Vice

Queer Kabul

Winter Sports Week       Vox

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

FRONTLINE        PBS

Lies, Politics and Democracy

Good Night Oppy            Amazon Prime

Hostages            HBO Max

Nothing Compares         Showtime

POV       PBS

Not Going Quietly

Outstanding Research: Documentary

37 Words           ESPN

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press            PBS

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Hostages            HBO Max

The Janes           HBO Max

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power    Peacock

The U.S. and the Holocaust         PBS

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

In Her Hands     Netflix

The Janes           HBO Max

Master of Light HBO Max

Nothing Compares Showtime

Retrograde National Geographic

Wildcat Amazon Prime

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Master of Light HBO Max

Nuisance Bear The New Yorker

Op-Docs Long Line of Ladies The New York Times

Retrograde National Geographic

Super/Natural National Geographic

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

CNN Films          CNN

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

In Her Hands     Netflix

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power    Peacock

Master of Light  HBO Max

Retrograde        National Geographic

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Good Night Oppy            Amazon Prime

How to Change Your Mind          Netflix

Lincoln’s Dilemma Apple TV+

The Principles of Pleasure Netflix

A Trip to Infinity Netflix

Outstanding Music Composition

Body Parts Starz

Julia CNN

Exposing Muybridge VOD

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

Wildcat Amazon Prime

Outstanding Sound

A Trip to Infinity Netflix

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

Great Performances Now Hear This PBS

Nuisance Bear The New Yorker

Our Universe Netflix

Retrograde National Geographic

Super/Natural National Geographic

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News Studios Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite HULU

CNN Original Series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence CNN

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up Investigation Discovery

Inside the Mind of a Con Artist Curiosity Stream

The Pez Outlaw VOD

Technical Excellence: News

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later            CNN

NBC News Election Coverage      NBC

Decision 2022 Midterm Elections

NBC News Election Coverage      NBC

New Media Element Builder       CNN

Noticiero Telemundo     Telemundo

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story Hulu

Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer

NOVA   PBS

Augmented

Retrograde        National Geographic

Shark Week       Discovery Channel

“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022

Super/Natural   National Geographic

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Arabi Tornado   WDSU- TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)

Hurricane Ida    WDSU-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

NBC 10 Philadelphia       WCAU-TV (Philadelphia,Pennsylvania)

Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather

Tragedy At Robb Elementary      KENS-TV (San Antonio, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News at 10           KNXV-TV (Phoenix, AZ)

Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children

Eyewitness News at 10  WWL-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Man Behind the Warehouse

KING 5 News      KING-TV (Seattle, Washington)

COVID Exemptions for a Price

KXTV ABC10       KXTV (Sacramento, California)

Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E

The Reveal         WXIA 11Alive ( Atlanta, Georgia)

Terminal

