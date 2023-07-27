News & Documentary Emmy Noms Revealed: ‘Vice News Tonight’ Dominates As CNN Leads Networks

The nominations are out for the 44th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, and CNN leads the way with a commanding 45 noms ahead of Vice (30) and ABC and PBS (26 each). See the list of nominees in all 62 categories below or click here.
Vice’s Vice News Tonight scored a dominant 28 noms, more than doubling its closest program rival, CBS stalwart 60 Minutes, which landed 11. PBS’ Frontline and National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller are next with nine each, followed by ABC’s Nightline (eight) and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and PBS’ POV with seven apiece.
As for the marquee categories, vying for Outstanding Live News Program are ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC), Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN), CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS), CBS Mornings (CBS) and Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC). Up for Best Documentary are Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN), Escape from Kabul (HBO Max), Frontline – Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes (PBS), Good Night Oppy (Prime Video) and The Janes (HBO Max).
The hardware will be handed out during separate ceremonies for the News categories on September 28 and Documentary on September 29. Both will be held at the Palladium Times Square in Manhattan and livestreamed at watch.theemmys.tv and via the Emmys apps. The awards cover programs that premiered during calendar-year 2022.
“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth.”
Here is a breakdown of noms by network/platform, followed by NATAS’ full list of nominees for the 44th News & Documentary Emmys:
The Nominees
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS
CBS Mornings CBS
Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC
Outstanding Recorded News Program
60 Minutes CBS
The Circus Showtime
Nightline ABC
Sunday Morning CBS
VICE News Tonight Vice
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Yousur Al-Hlou The New York Times
Ellison Barber NBC
Zinhle Essamuah NBC
Ashan Singh ABC
Selina Wang CNN
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
CBS Mornings CBS
Uvalde
CNN Worldwide CNN
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
CNN Worldwide CNN
The War in Ukraine
NBC News Specials + NBC News Now NBC
Hurricane Ian
NBC News Specials NBC
Uvalde School Shooting
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
20/20 ABC
Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine
60 Minutes CBS
Platform 4
Erin Burnett OutFront CNN
‘Fleeing Ukraine’Fleeing Ukraine
VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde
BBC World News America BBC World News
Afghanistan Under the Taliban
BBC World News America BBC World News
War in Ukraine
Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine CNN
Matthew Chance: Ukraine CNN
Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War CNN
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
60 Minutes CBS
Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs
60 Minutes CBS
War in Ukraine
ABC News ABC
Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community
Nightline ABC
A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools
VICE News Tonight Vice
Putin’s War on Ukraine
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute CNN
Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives
I Stutter The New York Times
Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read ProPublica
Nightline ABC
Swimming While Black
Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN
Phil & Franco
VICE News Tonight Vice
Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes CBS
Sharswood
In Real Life Newsy
The New Death
NBC News Digital NBC
Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary
Nightline ABC
Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children
Op-Docs The New York Times
My Disability Roadmap
VICE World News Vice
The Teenage Mafia Academy
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline ABC
Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help
How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse The Associated Press Nightline ABC
The Horrors in Bucha
VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes CBS
Pathogen X
FRONTLINE, ITV PBS
Putin’s War at Home
NBC Nightly Films NBC
The Reckoning: An American Genocide
Nightline ABC
Saving Malaika
On Assignment with Richard Engel MSNBC
Ukraine: The Search for Justice
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
Investigating Uvalde
CBS Mornings CBS
Decades of Exposure
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests CNN
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN
Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
FRONTLINE PBS
Afghanistan Undercover
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research PBS
Crime Scene: Bucha
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit The New York Times
That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle National Geographic
Fish Pirates
VICE News Tonight Vice
Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department
Outstanding Live News Special
ABC News Live ABC
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space
ABC News Special Report ABC
Queen Elizabeth
CBS News CBS
CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later CNN
NBC News Specials NBC
Decision 2022: The Balance of Power
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Recorded News Special
ABC News Live ABC
The Struggle to Understand
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents ABC
Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage
Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now World
Field Report with Paola Ramos MSNBC
Florida 2022
Sunday Morning CBS
CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?
Ukraine: A Mother’s War NBC News Now
VICE News Tonight Vice
On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
CNN Tonight CNN
77 Minutes in Uvalde
Fareed Zakaria GPS CNN
The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later
State of the Union with Jake Tapper CNN
Russia’s War
This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC
On the Brink of War
VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
All In with Chris Hayes MSNBC
From Kanye to Trump
State of the Union CNN
Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite
I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose The New York Times
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them The New York Times
We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed The New York Times
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza
Erin Burnett OutFront CNN
Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis
The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN
Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN
Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir
This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC
Defying Putin on The Air
TODAY NBC
College Football Star’s Brave Decision
Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form
Amanpour CNN
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her
The New York Times DealBook Summit The New York Times
Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin
State of the Union with Jake Tapper CNN
Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
TODAY NBC
Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr
Outstanding Edited Interview
60 Minutes CBS
President Zelenskyy
CNN Special Report CNN
Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview
Dateline NBC NBC
Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm
Nightline ABC
Lia Thomas
World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20 ABC
Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
In Real Life Newsy
Plastic Time Bomb
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
Amazon Mafia
World’s Untold Stories CNN
The Brain Collectors
VICE News Tonight Vice
Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed
VICE News Tonight Vice
‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health
This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like The New York Times
VICE News Tonight Vice
Beyond Fentanyl
VICE News Tonight Vice
Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis
VICE News Tonight Vice
Post-Roe America
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
20/20 ABC
Cinderella: The Reunion
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents ABC
PRIDE: To Be Seen
CNN FlashDocs CNN
Taking on Taylor Swift
Nightline ABC
What America Owes: The Stolen Generation
VICE News Tonight Vice
The Dark Side of Manga
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
Africa+ Bloomberg
Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
Stolen Cars
VICE News Tonight Vice
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
VICE News Tonight Vice
VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight Vice
Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Dateline NBC NBC
Dark Waters
Dateline NBC NBC
What Happened to Anton Black?
Soul of a Nation Presents ABC
X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight Vice
No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
11 Minutes Paramount+
Endangered HBO Max
POV PBS
Let the Little Light Shine
POV PBS
Wuhan Wuhan
Retrograde National Geographic
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave Netflix
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
A Radical Life discovery+
In Her Hands Netflix
Independent Lens PBS
Apart
POV PBS
Not Going Quietly
Watergate: High Crimes In The White House CBS
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
America ReFramed World
Sapelo
CIVIL Netflix
The Janes HBO Max
MSNBC Films MSNBC
Model America
POV PBS
Accepted
Outstanding Investigative Documentary
Escape From Kabul HBO Max
FIFA Uncovered Netflix
Flight/Risk Amazon Prime
I Am Vanessa Guillen Netflix
POV PBS
Delikado
Outstanding Historical Documentary
CNN Original Series CNN
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal
FRONTLINE, Retro Report PBS
American Reckoning
Hostages HBO Max
Meltdown: Three Mile Island Netflix
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha PBS
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
CNN Films CNN
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Great Performances PBS
The Conductor
Is That Black Enough For You?!? Netflix
Let Me Be Me VOD
MTV Documentary Films Paramount+
Art & Krimes by Krimes
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror Shudder
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
Earthstorm Netflix
Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime
How To Survive A Pandemic HBO Max
NOVA PBS
Augmented
NOVA PBS
Ultimate Space Telescope
Outstanding Nature Documentary
America the Beautiful Disney+
Animal Netflix
The Green Planet PBS
Kangaroo Valley Netflix
Super/Natural National Geographic
Wildcat Amazon Prime
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
Eat The Rich: The GameStop Netflix
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire HBO Max
Independent Lens PBS
TikTok, Boom.
POV PBS
The Last Out
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons Hulu
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story Hulu
Hold Your Fire AMC+
MTV Documentary Films Paramount+
The Fire That Took Her
Supreme Team Showtime
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo HBO Max
Outstanding Short Documentary
The Flagmakers National Geographic
Guardian Documentaries The Guardian
Beirut Dreams in Color
MSNBC Films MSNBC
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
MTV Documentary Films Paramount+
As Far As They Can Run
Op-Docs The New York Times
MINK!
Best Documentary
CNN Films CNN
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Escape From Kabul HBO Max
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press PBS
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime
The Janes HBO Max
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Al Punto Univision
Despierta America Univision
Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Noticiero Univision Univision
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Ilia Calderon Univision
Maria Antonieta Collins Univision
Jorge Ramos Univision
Pedro Ultreras Univision
Julio Vaqueiro Telemundo
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Devastación de Ian
Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón CNN en Español
La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Ira de Putin
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Uvalde
Noticiero Univision Univision
Guerra en Ucrania
Noticiero Univision Univision
Masacre en Uvalde
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Persecución Mortal
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Se Busca Trabajo
Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos VIX
Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón CNN en Español
Protected Witness
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga Ley de la selva Univision
Ritos De Pasaje Sicarios Vice
A Sense Of Community Al Jazeera International USA
Iztapalapa
Univision Noticias Univision
Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia
Outstanding Interactive Media
CNN Digital CNN
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests
The DJ and the War Crimes Rolling Stone
Extreme Heat Will Change Us The New York Times
How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ The New York Times
‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray The New York Times
Outstanding Writing: News
60 Minutes CBS
The Lost Souls of Bucha
60 Minutes CBS
Pathogen X
60 Minutes CBS
Platform 4
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: National Geographic
Fish Pirates
Outstanding Research: News
CNN Newsroom CNN
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
FRONTLINE PBS
Afghanistan Undercover
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research PBS
Crime Scene: Bucha
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them The New York Times
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight Vice
Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Direction: News
ABC News ABC
Election Night 2022
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents ABC
PRIDE: To Be Seen
CBS Saturday Morning CBS
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later CNN
Soul of a Nation Presents ABC
X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Outstanding Video Journalism
60 Minutes CBS
Return to Gorongosa
VICE News Tonight Vice
Battle for Bakhmut
VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
VICE News Tonight Vice
Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight Vice
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
Outstanding Editing: News
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit The New York Times
That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight Vice
Battle for the South of Ukraine
VICE News Tonight Vice
Beyond Fentanyl
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
AMHQ The Weather Channel
Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future
As Equals CNN
The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained
CNN Digital CNN
From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work
A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed Vox
VICE News Tonight Vice
Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight Vice
Queer Kabul
Winter Sports Week Vox
Outstanding Writing: Documentary
FRONTLINE PBS
Lies, Politics and Democracy
Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime
Hostages HBO Max
Nothing Compares Showtime
POV PBS
Not Going Quietly
Outstanding Research: Documentary
37 Words ESPN
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press PBS
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Hostages HBO Max
The Janes HBO Max
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power Peacock
The U.S. and the Holocaust PBS
Outstanding Direction: Documentary
In Her Hands Netflix
The Janes HBO Max
Master of Light HBO Max
Nothing Compares Showtime
Retrograde National Geographic
Wildcat Amazon Prime
Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
Master of Light HBO Max
Nuisance Bear The New Yorker
Op-Docs Long Line of Ladies The New York Times
Retrograde National Geographic
Super/Natural National Geographic
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
CNN Films CNN
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
In Her Hands Netflix
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power Peacock
Master of Light HBO Max
Retrograde National Geographic
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime
How to Change Your Mind Netflix
Lincoln’s Dilemma Apple TV+
The Principles of Pleasure Netflix
A Trip to Infinity Netflix
Outstanding Music Composition
Body Parts Starz
Julia CNN
Exposing Muybridge VOD
Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime
Wildcat Amazon Prime
Outstanding Sound
A Trip to Infinity Netflix
Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime
Great Performances Now Hear This PBS
Nuisance Bear The New Yorker
Our Universe Netflix
Retrograde National Geographic
Super/Natural National Geographic
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
ABC News Studios Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite HULU
CNN Original Series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence CNN
Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up Investigation Discovery
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist Curiosity Stream
The Pez Outlaw VOD
Technical Excellence: News
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later CNN
NBC News Election Coverage NBC
Decision 2022 Midterm Elections
NBC News Election Coverage NBC
New Media Element Builder CNN
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story Hulu
Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer
NOVA PBS
Augmented
Retrograde National Geographic
Shark Week Discovery Channel
“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022
Super/Natural National Geographic
Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News
Arabi Tornado WDSU- TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)
Hurricane Ida WDSU-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)
NBC 10 Philadelphia WCAU-TV (Philadelphia,Pennsylvania)
Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather
Tragedy At Robb Elementary KENS-TV (San Antonio, TX)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report
ABC15 News at 10 KNXV-TV (Phoenix, AZ)
Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children
Eyewitness News at 10 WWL-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Man Behind the Warehouse
KING 5 News KING-TV (Seattle, Washington)
COVID Exemptions for a Price
KXTV ABC10 KXTV (Sacramento, California)
Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E
The Reveal WXIA 11Alive ( Atlanta, Georgia)
Terminal
