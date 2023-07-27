News & Documentary Emmy Noms Revealed: ‘Vice News Tonight’ Dominates As CNN Leads Networks

The nominations are out for the 44th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, and CNN leads the way with a commanding 45 noms ahead of Vice (30) and ABC and PBS (26 each). See the list of nominees in all 62 categories below or click here.

Vice’s Vice News Tonight scored a dominant 28 noms, more than doubling its closest program rival, CBS stalwart 60 Minutes, which landed 11. PBS’ Frontline and National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller are next with nine each, followed by ABC’s Nightline (eight) and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and PBS’ POV with seven apiece.

As for the marquee categories, vying for Outstanding Live News Program are ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC), Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN), CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS), CBS Mornings (CBS) and Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC). Up for Best Documentary are Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN), Escape from Kabul (HBO Max), Frontline – Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes (PBS), Good Night Oppy (Prime Video) and The Janes (HBO Max).

The hardware will be handed out during separate ceremonies for the News categories on September 28 and Documentary on September 29. Both will be held at the Palladium Times Square in Manhattan and livestreamed at watch.theemmys.tv and via the Emmys apps. The awards cover programs that premiered during calendar-year 2022.

“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth.”

Here is a breakdown of noms by network/platform, followed by NATAS’ full list of nominees for the 44th News & Documentary Emmys:

The Nominees

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS

CBS Mornings CBS

Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

60 Minutes CBS

The Circus Showtime

Nightline ABC

Sunday Morning CBS

VICE News Tonight Vice

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Yousur Al-Hlou The New York Times

Ellison Barber NBC

Zinhle Essamuah NBC

Ashan Singh ABC

Selina Wang CNN

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CBS Mornings CBS

Uvalde

CNN Worldwide CNN

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN Worldwide CNN

The War in Ukraine

NBC News Specials + NBC News Now NBC

Hurricane Ian

NBC News Specials NBC

Uvalde School Shooting

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

20/20 ABC

Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine

60 Minutes CBS

Platform 4

Erin Burnett OutFront CNN

‘Fleeing Ukraine’Fleeing Ukraine

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

BBC World News America BBC World News

Afghanistan Under the Taliban

BBC World News America BBC World News

War in Ukraine

Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine CNN

Matthew Chance: Ukraine CNN

Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War CNN

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS

Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs

60 Minutes CBS

War in Ukraine

ABC News ABC

Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community

Nightline ABC

A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

VICE News Tonight Vice

Putin’s War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute CNN

Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives

I Stutter The New York Times

Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read ProPublica

Nightline ABC

Swimming While Black

Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN

Phil & Franco

VICE News Tonight Vice

Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS

Sharswood

In Real Life Newsy

The New Death

NBC News Digital NBC

Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

Nightline ABC

Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children

Op-Docs The New York Times

My Disability Roadmap

VICE World News Vice

The Teenage Mafia Academy

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline ABC

Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse The Associated Press Nightline ABC

The Horrors in Bucha

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS

Pathogen X

FRONTLINE, ITV PBS

Putin’s War at Home

NBC Nightly Films NBC

The Reckoning: An American Genocide

Nightline ABC

Saving Malaika

On Assignment with Richard Engel MSNBC

Ukraine: The Search for Justice

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

Investigating Uvalde

CBS Mornings CBS

Decades of Exposure

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests CNN

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN

Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

FRONTLINE PBS

Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research PBS

Crime Scene: Bucha

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit The New York Times

That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle National Geographic

Fish Pirates

VICE News Tonight Vice

Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live ABC

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space

ABC News Special Report ABC

Queen Elizabeth

CBS News CBS

CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later CNN

NBC News Specials NBC

Decision 2022: The Balance of Power

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live ABC

The Struggle to Understand

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents ABC

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now World

Field Report with Paola Ramos MSNBC

Florida 2022

Sunday Morning CBS

CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?

Ukraine: A Mother’s War NBC News Now

VICE News Tonight Vice

On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN Tonight CNN

77 Minutes in Uvalde

Fareed Zakaria GPS CNN

The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper CNN

Russia’s War

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

On the Brink of War

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

All In with Chris Hayes MSNBC

From Kanye to Trump

State of the Union CNN

Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite

I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose The New York Times

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them The New York Times

We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed The New York Times

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Erin Burnett OutFront CNN

Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN

Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

Defying Putin on The Air

TODAY NBC

College Football Star’s Brave Decision

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Amanpour CNN

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her

The New York Times DealBook Summit The New York Times

Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin

State of the Union with Jake Tapper CNN

Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

TODAY NBC

Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes CBS

President Zelenskyy

CNN Special Report CNN

Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Dateline NBC NBC

Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm

Nightline ABC

Lia Thomas

World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20 ABC

Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life Newsy

Plastic Time Bomb

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Amazon Mafia

World’s Untold Stories CNN

The Brain Collectors

VICE News Tonight Vice

Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed

VICE News Tonight Vice

‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health

This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like The New York Times

VICE News Tonight Vice

Beyond Fentanyl

VICE News Tonight Vice

Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis

VICE News Tonight Vice

Post-Roe America

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 ABC

Cinderella: The Reunion

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents ABC

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CNN FlashDocs CNN

Taking on Taylor Swift

Nightline ABC

What America Owes: The Stolen Generation

VICE News Tonight Vice

The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Africa+ Bloomberg

Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Stolen Cars

VICE News Tonight Vice

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

VICE News Tonight Vice

VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight Vice

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Dateline NBC NBC

Dark Waters

Dateline NBC NBC

What Happened to Anton Black?

Soul of a Nation Presents ABC

X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight Vice

No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

11 Minutes Paramount+

Endangered HBO Max

POV PBS

Let the Little Light Shine

POV PBS

Wuhan Wuhan

Retrograde National Geographic

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave Netflix

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

A Radical Life discovery+

In Her Hands Netflix

Independent Lens PBS

Apart

POV PBS

Not Going Quietly

Watergate: High Crimes In The White House CBS

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

America ReFramed World

Sapelo

CIVIL Netflix

The Janes HBO Max

MSNBC Films MSNBC

Model America

POV PBS

Accepted

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Escape From Kabul HBO Max

FIFA Uncovered Netflix

Flight/Risk Amazon Prime

I Am Vanessa Guillen Netflix

POV PBS

Delikado

Outstanding Historical Documentary

CNN Original Series CNN

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal

FRONTLINE, Retro Report PBS

American Reckoning

Hostages HBO Max

Meltdown: Three Mile Island Netflix

Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha PBS

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

CNN Films CNN

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Great Performances PBS

The Conductor

Is That Black Enough For You?!? Netflix

Let Me Be Me VOD

MTV Documentary Films Paramount+

Art & Krimes by Krimes

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror Shudder

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Earthstorm Netflix

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

How To Survive A Pandemic HBO Max

NOVA PBS

Augmented

NOVA PBS

Ultimate Space Telescope

Outstanding Nature Documentary

America the Beautiful Disney+

Animal Netflix

The Green Planet PBS

Kangaroo Valley Netflix

Super/Natural National Geographic

Wildcat Amazon Prime

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Eat The Rich: The GameStop Netflix

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire HBO Max

Independent Lens PBS

TikTok, Boom.

POV PBS

The Last Out

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story Hulu

Hold Your Fire AMC+

MTV Documentary Films Paramount+

The Fire That Took Her

Supreme Team Showtime

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo HBO Max

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers National Geographic

Guardian Documentaries The Guardian

Beirut Dreams in Color

MSNBC Films MSNBC

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

MTV Documentary Films Paramount+

As Far As They Can Run

Op-Docs The New York Times

MINK!

Best Documentary

CNN Films CNN

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Escape From Kabul HBO Max

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press PBS

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

The Janes HBO Max

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto Univision

Despierta America Univision

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Noticiero Univision Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderon Univision

Maria Antonieta Collins Univision

Jorge Ramos Univision

Pedro Ultreras Univision

Julio Vaqueiro Telemundo

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Devastación de Ian

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón CNN en Español

La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Ira de Putin

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Uvalde

Noticiero Univision Univision

Guerra en Ucrania

Noticiero Univision Univision

Masacre en Uvalde

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Persecución Mortal

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Se Busca Trabajo

Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos VIX

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón CNN en Español

Protected Witness

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga Ley de la selva Univision

Ritos De Pasaje Sicarios Vice

A Sense Of Community Al Jazeera International USA

Iztapalapa

Univision Noticias Univision

Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Digital CNN

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The DJ and the War Crimes Rolling Stone

Extreme Heat Will Change Us The New York Times

How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ The New York Times

‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray The New York Times

Outstanding Writing: News

60 Minutes CBS

The Lost Souls of Bucha

60 Minutes CBS

Pathogen X

60 Minutes CBS

Platform 4

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: National Geographic

Fish Pirates

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom CNN

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

FRONTLINE PBS

Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research PBS

Crime Scene: Bucha

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them The New York Times

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight Vice

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News ABC

Election Night 2022

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents ABC

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CBS Saturday Morning CBS

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later CNN

Soul of a Nation Presents ABC

X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Outstanding Video Journalism

60 Minutes CBS

Return to Gorongosa

VICE News Tonight Vice

Battle for Bakhmut

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight Vice

Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight Vice

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Outstanding Editing: News

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit The New York Times

That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight Vice

Battle for the South of Ukraine

VICE News Tonight Vice

Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

AMHQ The Weather Channel

Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future

As Equals CNN

The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained

CNN Digital CNN

From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work

A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed Vox

VICE News Tonight Vice

Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight Vice

Queer Kabul

Winter Sports Week Vox

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

FRONTLINE PBS

Lies, Politics and Democracy

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

Hostages HBO Max

Nothing Compares Showtime

POV PBS

Not Going Quietly

Outstanding Research: Documentary

37 Words ESPN

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press PBS

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Hostages HBO Max

The Janes HBO Max

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power Peacock

The U.S. and the Holocaust PBS

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

In Her Hands Netflix

The Janes HBO Max

Master of Light HBO Max

Nothing Compares Showtime

Retrograde National Geographic

Wildcat Amazon Prime

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Master of Light HBO Max

Nuisance Bear The New Yorker

Op-Docs Long Line of Ladies The New York Times

Retrograde National Geographic

Super/Natural National Geographic

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

CNN Films CNN

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

In Her Hands Netflix

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power Peacock

Master of Light HBO Max

Retrograde National Geographic

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

How to Change Your Mind Netflix

Lincoln’s Dilemma Apple TV+

The Principles of Pleasure Netflix

A Trip to Infinity Netflix

Outstanding Music Composition

Body Parts Starz

Julia CNN

Exposing Muybridge VOD

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

Wildcat Amazon Prime

Outstanding Sound

A Trip to Infinity Netflix

Good Night Oppy Amazon Prime

Great Performances Now Hear This PBS

Nuisance Bear The New Yorker

Our Universe Netflix

Retrograde National Geographic

Super/Natural National Geographic

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News Studios Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite HULU

CNN Original Series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence CNN

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up Investigation Discovery

Inside the Mind of a Con Artist Curiosity Stream

The Pez Outlaw VOD

Technical Excellence: News

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later CNN

NBC News Election Coverage NBC

Decision 2022 Midterm Elections

NBC News Election Coverage NBC

New Media Element Builder CNN

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story Hulu

Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer

NOVA PBS

Augmented

Retrograde National Geographic

Shark Week Discovery Channel

“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022

Super/Natural National Geographic

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Arabi Tornado WDSU- TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)

Hurricane Ida WDSU-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

NBC 10 Philadelphia WCAU-TV (Philadelphia,Pennsylvania)

Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather

Tragedy At Robb Elementary KENS-TV (San Antonio, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News at 10 KNXV-TV (Phoenix, AZ)

Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children

Eyewitness News at 10 WWL-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Man Behind the Warehouse

KING 5 News KING-TV (Seattle, Washington)

COVID Exemptions for a Price

KXTV ABC10 KXTV (Sacramento, California)

Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E

The Reveal WXIA 11Alive ( Atlanta, Georgia)

Terminal