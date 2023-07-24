‘New York, New York’ Musical Sets Broadway Closing

New York, New York, the John Kander & Fred Ebb musical that arrived on Broadway last spring to considerable anticipation, will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, having played just 33 preview and 110 regular performances.

The musical, which features additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and was directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, opened to mixed-to-negative reviews at the St. James Theatre on April 26. The approximately $25 million production was nominated for nine Tony Awards but took the trophy for only one – Beowulf Boritt’s elaborate scenic design.

Recent weeks have seen attendance at the St. James hovering around 70% of capacity.

“We would like to thank the extraordinarily gifted and committed performers, who have been a dream to work with, alongside all of the friends — John Kander, David Thompson, Sharon Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the sublime orchestra, the unwaveringly dedicated creative, production and administrative teams, the backstage staff and technicians, all of whom were led by the visionary Susan Stroman. And of course, we will be forever grateful to our fiercely committed and passionate co-producing and investing community, who enabled us all to bring this show to life,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy

The musical, based loosely on the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, stars Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele among its large cast.

Producers say discussions are underway for a North American tour.

New York, New York is the second recent Broadway production to announce a July 30 closing notice: Grey House, the Levi Holloway thriller directed by Joe Mantello and starring, among others, Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, and Sophia Anne Caruso, will plays its final show Sunday. The play began preview performances on Saturday, April 29, and officially opened on Tuesday, June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre.

“We are enormously grateful and proud to have brought Grey House to Broadway,” say producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “Under the brilliant direction of Joe Mantello, Levi Holloway’s stunning play keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. The cast, crew, and creative team are nothing short of extraordinary. We are particularly pleased that so many of our audience members got to experience a Broadway show for the first time, as they are the theatregoers of the future.”