New York Comedy Festival 2023 Expands To 10 Days This Fall: Complete Schedule

The New York Comedy Festival, considered the largest comedy festival in the U.S., is about to get larger: In its 19th year, the 2023 NYCF will expand from seven to ten days, running Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

Headliners are set to include Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Giggly Squad, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Nate Jackson, Anthony Jeselnik, Matteo Lane, Sam Morril, Nick Mullen and Adam Friedland, Atsuko Okatsuka, Pod Meets World, Donnell Rawlings, Jeff Ross, Robyn Schall, Daniel Sloss and Michelle Wolf.

“We’re very excited to bring the best comedians – from emerging talent to established headliners – from across the country and throughout the world to perform at this year’s festival,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. “We’ve curated an amazing line-up of shows, with many more to be announced in the coming months.”

Launched in 2004, NYCF brings together over 200 of the country’s top comedians who perform in more than 100 shows at venues in the five boroughs, including the Apollo Theatre, BAM, the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Theater at MSG, Town Hall, and many more.

This year, Hirsch will be honored with the first-ever Bob Saget Award presented by the Scleroderma Research Foundation on November 8 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The award honors the memory of the late Saget, who served as a SRF board member from 2003 – 2022 and was a SFR Ambassador since 1991.

See the The New York Comedy Festival 2023 schedule below (subject to additions and changes):

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

• 7 p.m. – Daniel Sloss – CAN’T at Town Hall

• 8 p.m. – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

• 7 PM & 9:45 p.m. – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

• 8:00 p.m. – Ilana Glazer Live! at BAM

• 8:30 p.m. – Sam Morrill: The Class Act Tour at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

• 5 PM & 8 PM – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

• 7 p.m. – The Robyn Schall Experience at Town Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

• 7 p.m. – Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID! at Town Hall

• 9:45 p.m. – Nick Mullen & Adam Friedland Live at Town Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

• 7 p.m. – Pod Meets World: The Kids Wanna Jump! Tour at Town Hall

• 7 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

• 7 p.m. – Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny at Carnegie Hall

• 8 p.m. – Giggly Squad at the Beacon Theatre

• 9:45 p.m. – Nate Jackson: I’ll Do It Myself

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

• 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel

• 7 p.m. – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life at the Beacon Theatre

• 7 p.m. – Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All at Carnegie Hall

• 7 p.m. – Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here at Town Hall

• 8 p.m. – Bill Burr Live at Madison Square Garden

• 8 p.m. – Nicole Byer at Apollo Theater

• 9:45 p.m. – Dave Attell and Friends at Town Hall

• 9:45 p.m. – Tim Dillon: American Royalty at Carnegie Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

• 7 p.m. – Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Tour at Town Hall

• 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel

• 8 p.m. – Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Tour at Carnegie Hall