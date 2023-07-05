Permits For New York City Film & TV Production Continued To Fall In June Amid Labor Uncertainty

The number of filming permits issued by New York City declined in June from previous months and fell sharply from a year ago amid a WGA strike and continued uncertainty over the status of SAG-AFTRA. The actors’ contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired June 30 with no deal but the two sides agreeing to extend talks through June 12 — at 11:59 pm PT.

With an industry on edge and much at stake, some 471 permits were issued for 184 projects in June, down from 549 permits for 188 projects in May, according to data provided by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Permits issued in June of 2022 were 834 for 254 projects — so a drop of well over 40% from a year ago.

Related Story WGA Members Join Striking Hotel Workers On Picket Line In L.A.

A decline that started this spring saw 662 permits for 187 projects in April, and 679 permits for 135 projects in March across the five boroughs. No one wanted to be stuck with a shoot that risked straddling the initial June 30 contract deadline for both SAG-AFTRA and the DGA, and potentially having to shut down. Directors signed a deal with the AMPTP that was ratified by members on June 23.

The industry in NYC has been clawing its way out of Covid and had been close to pre-pandemic levels. Production is a big economic driver for the city. In its latest economic impact report in 2021, MOME said filmed entertainment supported about 185,000 jobs, $18 billion in wages and nearly $82 billion in total economic output in 2019.

Talks with the WGA have been stalled since the guild went on strike in early May. Writers have been picketing almost daily with strike action shutting down productions on both coasts as members of other unions, including Teamsters, opt not to cross picket lines. An actors’ strike would pretty much bring production to a standstill. SAG-AFTRA is offering interim agreements to fully independent productions allowing them to shoot during a potential strike. That would reassure actors and help de-risk financing. But there’s a lack of clarity on when the waivers would take effect, their terms, and if they will be enough of a hedge to reassure firms that issue completion bonds — without which many productions can’t get off the ground.

MOME held webinars in May and June for individuals impacted by the WGA strike, with reps from the city’s unemployment insurance, freelancers’ hub and other groups fielding questions. Another on June 22 focused on small businesses being impacted.

Ironically, the latest New York State budget under Gov. Kathy Hochul just sweetened tax incentivesand raised the total pot available to attract production. The budget passed on May 3 (the day after the WGA went on strike.)