A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter

San Francisco have stopped the installation of the new logo today atop its headquarters. Officials have launched an investigation, claiming that the giant “X” sign didn’t have the proper design and safety permits.

Earlier this week, officials halted removal of the old Twitter logo, a bluebird, from the building. In that instance, officials claimed workers hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

The Washington Times had the initial reports on the logo snafu.

Regarding the “X” on top of the building, any replacement letters or symbols require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said.

Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said Friday.