New Regency Closes $175 Million Loan From Carlyle, Refinancing And Upsizing Existing Facility

New Regency said today it’s closed a $175 million term loan from global investment firm Carlyle Group, providing new capital for the indie to scale up production. The loan is a refinancing and upsize of an existing Carlyle facility.

In 2020, the producer set a new five-and-a-half year, $125-million term loan from Carlyle, along with a pair of financing deals with banks for up to $825 million.

“We’re delighted to have Carlyle’s continued support in the ongoing strategic growth of our company. Given their knowledge and expertise in the entertainment industry, they remain a key partner in our businesses evolution,” said New Regency CEO Yariv Milchan.

J.P. Morgan continues to serve as lead arranger, sole bookrunner and administrative agent to New Regency’s combined $675 million facilities.

New Regency’s library includes The Revenant, 12 Years A Slave, Birdman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Fight Club, L.A. Confidential, Heat, Man on Fire and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Recent film titles include The Creator from nominated writer-director Gareth Edwards and starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe and Allison Janney; Barbarian from Zach Cregger and Deep Water, directed by Academy Award nominee Adrian Lyne and starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Series include the recently produced Apple TV+ title The Crowded Room by Akiva Goldsman with Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, and the upcoming television adaptation of Mr. And Mrs. Smith for Amazon starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

New Regency entered the documentary space with Occupied City on Amsterdam’s Nazi occupation from Steve McQueen. Through Double Agent, its joint venture with Black Bear pictures, it co-financed Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary that recently landed at HBO.

Massive Carlyle, with $150 billion of assets under management, has deployed $3.6 billion in and around the sports, media, and entertainment space since 2018.

“With the proliferation of content distribution platforms in recent years, there is an increased demand for high-quality existing content and new content generation,” said Benjamin Fund, Managing Director at Carlyle. “We are pleased to provide capital in support of New Regency’s impressive slate of new releases across film and TV, as well as continue to support the ongoing licensing of their award-winning, critically acclaimed catalog.”