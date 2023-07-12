Netflix’s ‘Neon’ Adds Tainy & One Six As Executive Music Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Neon has added Grammy-Award Winning Reggaeton Producer Tainy – along with Lex Borrero and Ivan Rodriguez – all from Ntertain and Neon16, collectively known as Tainy & One Six, to serve as Executive Music Producers. The group is writing and producing original songs for the series.

The Music Supervisors are One Six of Neon16 and Ntertain, and Joe Rodriguez and Javier Nuno of Indice. Deadline also exclusively revealed in May the addition of reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee as an executive producer who will also cameo in the series.

The eight-episode series set to premiere later this year focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles not only their larger-than-life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.

Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness (Emma Ferrerira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and A&R rep, Mia (Courtney Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world—or at least make rent.

Neon was co-created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, who also serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Serrano, Searle, alongside Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson for SB Projects, Anne Clements and Daddy Yankee. Kyle Vinuya and Demi Adejuyigbe are set to co-executive produce. Jordan Mendoza serves as consulting producer.