Netflix’s ‘Entergalactic’, Created By Kid Cudi, Jumps Into Animated Emmy Race

Entergalactic, the animated special from Kid Cudi that served as an accompaniment to his album, is battling for an Emmy.

The one-off program has scored an Emmy nomination Outstanding Animated Program, where it will compete against Bob’s Burgers, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Rick And Morty and The Simpsons.

It comes after Netflix pulled off a surprise win last year for Arcane, based on the video game, which became the first streaming series to win in the category.

Entergalactic was created by Kid Cudi, who voices Jabari, a charming, streetwear clad artist on the cusp of success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow, voiced by Jessica Williams, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life.

It also features the voices of Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Macauley Culkin. The series is produced by Mad Solar, Khalabo Ink Society and Edelgang.

It will face competition from previous winners including horror series Primal, which airs on Adult Swim and won the award in 2021, Rick and Morty, which won in 2020, The Simpsons, which has won 11 times, most recently in 2019, and Bob’s Burgers, which has won twice.

Kid Cudi thanks the Entergalactic team that “made my dream come to life”.