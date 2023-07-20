Netflix Orders Action Film ‘The Shadow Strays’ From Indonesia’s Timo Tjahjanto

Netflix has announced a second feature film with Indonesian action director Timo Tjahjanto, The Shadow Strays, starring a large ensemble cast of popular young actors.

Tjahjanto previously worked with Netflix on The Big 4, which charted on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films chart in the first week of its release.

Currently in production, The Shadow Strays stars Aurora Ribero (Like & Share), Hana Malasan (Ben & Jody), Ali Fikri (Nussa), Adipati Dolken (Posesif) and reteams Tjahjanto with The Big 4 actors Kristo Immanuel and Andri Mashadi.

The film also stars Malaysian actor Chew Kin Wah and veteran Indonesian actor Arswendy Bening Swara, who has recently won multiple awards for Autobiography and Missing Home. Production is through Frontier Pictures with Wicky V. Olindo and Anne P. Ralie on board as producers.

Tjahjanto is also known for hit action films such as The Night Comes For Us and May the Devil Take You, among others.

Netflix’s Southeast Asia film slate has recently included Thai feature Hunger, which hit the number one spot in the streamer’s Global Non-English films list, as well as Furies (Vietnam), The Lost Lotteries (Thailand) and Dear David (Indonesia).