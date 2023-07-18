‘Quarterback’: Peyton Manning Says NFL Docuseries Has Been Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Peyton Manning and Netflix are searching for more quarterbacks to profile in a second season of their NFL docuseries.

Manning, who exec produces Quarterback, which starred Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, revealed that the streamer had greenlit the series for a second season.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the Colts legends said, “Season 2 has been greenlit by Netflix, we’re excited, we’re hoping for more quarterbacks, it’s easier to say yes. I don’t want to hear ‘It’s going to be a distraction’ because that’s not true, Patrick Mahomes proved that, Kirk Cousins proved that, Marcus, the way he handled that, proved that. We’re hoping that guys after seeing it say this is going to be a cool thing that I can show to my kids when I’m older, show to my grandkids one day. Hopefully the pitch will be easier.”

He admitted that the trio took a risk by appearing and that he was appreciative.

The series premiered on July 12. Netflix revealed that Quarterback for its sixth most popular series w/c July 10 with 3.3M views. Analytics firm Samba TV said that 1.1M U.S. households watched the first episode during its first four days. It added that the series over-indexed in Minneapolis, MN, Charlotte, NC and Denver, CO.

The eight-part series was Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL. It took a look at each season, through the lens of its quarterback. It highlighted how Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. Executive Producers include Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions; Keith Cossrow, Patrick Kelleher, Ross Ketover, and Hans Schroeder for NFL Films.