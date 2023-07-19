‘Elite’ Renewed For Season 8 By Netflix

Netflix’s longest-running Spanish scripted series Elite has landed an eighth season.

Elite‘s latest run will feature new faces including Ane Rot (Killer Book Club) and Nuno Gallego (UPA Next), while Mina el Hammani, who recurred in the first three seasons, reprizes the role of Nadia.

Created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, Elite has been airing since 2018 and is set in a fictional high school. The teen drama revolves around the relationships among three working-class students enrolled at the elite school through a scholarship program and their wealthy classmates.

Other cast include Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos. Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin and Maribel Verdu also joined the cast for the previous season.

Zeta Studios is producer.