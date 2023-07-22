J.A. Bayona’s Netflix Survival Thriller ‘Society Of The Snow’ To Close Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival will close with the world premiere of J. A. Bayona’s Netflix survival thriller La Sociedad De La Nieve (Society Of The Snow).

The latest film from The Orphanage and The Impossible director charts the iconic true story of a 1970s rugby team whose plane crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survived the crash find themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments. The story was told by Frank Marshall in 1993 pic Alive.

The Out Of Competition screening will take place September 9 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema after the awards ceremony.

Starring in the Spanish-language film are Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Kukuriczka and Tomas Wolf.

Pic is produced by Belén Atienza, Sandra Hermida and J.A. Bayona. Screenplay comes from J.A. Bayona, Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolás Casariego from the novel by Pablo Vierci. Director of photography is Pedro Luque.

Spanish filmmaker Bayona is also known for movies A Monster Calls (2016) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and for directing on series including Penny Dreadful (2014-2016) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022). Society of the Snow is his fifth feature film, and his first to be shot in Spanish in sixteen years.

The Venice Film Festival will reveal its lineup on Tuesday next week. Yesterday, the event lost its opening film Challengers by Luca Guadagnino due to the SAG strike. The film was replaced by Italian war movie Comandante by Edoardo De Angelis.