Netflix Strikes Wide-Ranging Deal With Germany’s Constantin Film

Netflix and Constantin Film are expanding their business relationship.

The pair has entered into an exclusive long-term partnership for Constantin’s theatrical releases in German-speaking Europe.

This includes national and international Constantin originals and co-produced films, as well as films acquired for cinema or straight-to-video release.

Big-ticket German and international productions will be made available to Netflix subscribers 10-12 months after their theatrical release. In return, Netflix will contribute “significantly” to their financing financing of these productions.

Additionally, the agreement also grants Netflix access to Constantin Film’s existing film and series catalog, including German blockbusters such as Chantal im Märchenland.

Constantin’s upcoming slate features on- and off-screen talent such as Bora Dagtekin, Tim Fehlbaum, Jella Haase, Peter Saarsgard, Ben Chaplin, John Magaro, Leonie Benesch, Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens.

“Constantin Film is a fantastic and important partner for Netflix, and we are excited to take our collaboration to the next level,” said Katja Hofem, Vice President Content at Netflix GAS. “Diversity and quality are important to our subscribers when it comes to our series and films. Whatever their taste, mood, or who they are watching with, our goal is to ensure that everyone on Netflix finds content that inspires them.

“The exceptional local productions with Constantin Film make a significant contribution to this. At the same time, the co-financing model for German films further solidifies our presence in the local film industry.”

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, added: “This output deal for our theatrical productions will allow Constantin Film to continue creating exceptional productions and underscores our commitment to first-rate films. We believe that through this alliance, both we and our artists will be able to continue delivering successful, innovative, and captivating stories to our audiences.”