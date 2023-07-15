Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2 Wraps Filming

It’s a wrap for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 filming. The Netflix occu-series has concluded filming for the second season of the show that follows agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s real estate company The Agency in Beverly Hills.

Umansky’s daughter Alexia Umansky shared a post on Instagram Stories confirming the cast had finished the principal filming of the series.

“That’s a wrap!! BBH S2,” read the caption.

In the photo, Alexia is seen in the far right next to her sister Sophia in red and her eldest sister Farrah Brittany posing with two other cast members.

Alexia Umansky shares Instagram Story Instagram Stories @alexiaumansky

Buying Beverly Hills Season 1 premiered on November 4, 2022, with Netflix dropping all eight episodes all at once. Umansky leads the show working alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, who is dipping her toes in the family business proving she’s got the abilities to be the next realtor star.

Cast for the first season of the show also included Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and American Idol Season 15 finalist Sonika Vaid.

Buying Beverly Hills is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment and exec produced by Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson and Luke Neslage.

Season will see the appearance of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, mother of Farrah and Alexia and Umansky’s wife.