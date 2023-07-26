Netflix Backlash Over AI Product Manager Job Post That Offers Up To $900K Amid Actors & Writers Strikes Seeking AI Protections

Studios are seemingly investing a lot of money in AI and a job post at Netflix shows the streamer is looking to fill an AI Producer Manager role that could pay up to $900K a year.

One of the biggest issues that the striking guilds, WGA and SAG-AFTRA, have with AMPTP is the lack of protections against AI.

“Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation in all areas of the business. From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives,” reads the job description.

It brings to mind an episode of Black Mirror’s most current season titled “Joan is Awful” which depicts an actress struggling with the studio after signing a contract that gave her digital likeness away.

Rob Delaney, who starred in the episode, gave his thoughts to The Intercept on Netflix’s job post amid the actors and writers strike.

“So $900k/yr per soldier in their godless AI army when that amount of earnings could qualify thirty-five actors and their families for SAG-AFTRA health insurance is just ghoulish,” he said. “Having been poor and rich in this business, I can assure you there’s enough money to go around; it’s just about priorities.”

Elizabeth Benjamin, a writer on shows like Dead to Me, The Flight Attendant, 13 Reasons Why and Bones, took to the social platform formerly known as Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Cue vomit. This turns my stomach. Stay strong comrades. The future of humanity hinges on our ability to preserve humanity. #AI Netflix lists two massive-salary jobs in face of actors’ AI concerns,” Benjamin wrote.

Queen of the South and Kevin Hill writer Jorge A. Reyes also took to X to react to the Netflix job posting, “What the absolute f***? And they don’t pay most actors enough to qualify for health insurance. F*** these guys.”

“Talk about tone deafness, FFS!” Star Trek: Picard and The Equalizer writer Christopher Derrick said.

Dalila Ali Rajah, a writer, producer and actor, also pointed out on X that “studios have already been using AI and probably some unethical ways because regulations are not in place, and what we are asking for will cost them money on shit they’ve ALREADY done but haven’t released…”

Netflix declined to comment when reached by Deadline.

AMPTP has maintained they are committed to discussing concerns around AI and in a previous statement said that “AI-generated material would not be eligible for writing credit,” adding, “The current WGA Agreement already defines a “writer” to exclude any “corporate or impersonal purveyor” of literary material, meaning that only a “person” can be considered a writer and enjoy the terms and conditions of the Basic Agreement.”