Netflix Buys Japanese Romcom ‘Turn To Me Mukai-Kun’ From Nippon TV

Netflix has acquired romantic comedy drama Turn To Me Mukai-Kun from Japan’s Nippon TV. The series will stream on Netflix starting July 12, immediately after its broadcast on Nippon TV’s Wednesday primetime slot. Hulu Japan, which is owned by Nippon TV, will also stream the series in Japan immediately after its primetime broadcast. Based on the award-winning manga by Yoko Nemu, the series stars Eiji Akaso as a young man with a perfect life but disastrous love life who reconnects with an unforgettable ex.

‘How Do You Live?’ To Be First Studio Ghibli Film To Get Simultaneous Imax Release

Japan’s Studio Ghibli has announced that Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, How Do You Live?, will have an Imax release when it opens in Japan this Friday (July 14), marking the first of the animation master’s films to release simultaneously in Imax. The first Miyazaki film since The Wind Rises in 2013, the film has had no pre-release publicity and little is known about the story. Studio Ghibli head Toshio Suzuki has said this is a deliberate policy so that audiences can see the film without preconceptions. Miyazaki has previously said the film is based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 book of the same name about a teenage boy in Tokyo who moves in with his uncle after his father dies. Toho is handling the Japanese release and no international release dates have been set so far.

‘A Prophet, The Series’ Goes Into Production

The TV adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s 2009 film A Prophet has gone into production. The series began shooting last week and will film in Marseilles, France (the central plot location) and Puglia, Italy, where prison scenes will film. The series was developed with the original film team with creators and writers Abdel Raouf Dafri (Mesrine, Braquo) and Nicolas Peufaillit (The Returns) attached, along with producer Marco Cherqui (Savages) and in agreement with the producers of the original film, Why Not Productions and Page 114. Enrico Maria Artale (Romulus, Django 2022) is directing and the film’s distributor, Studiocanal, has boarded to take international TV sales. The show is billed as a “a distinct rebirth of the [film’s lead] character, Malik and his world as seen through the prism of the streets, the characters of present-day Marseille, and the crucible of Baumettes Prison.” Sami Bouajila (Days of Glory, A Son) and Ouassini Embarek (Athena, The Eddy) are among the cast. CPB Films and Media Muskateers are producing the show in participation with OCS, with UGC, Orange Studio and Savon Noir co-producing.