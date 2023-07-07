NBCU’s Susan Rovner Praises Colleagues As She Exits: “Content Across The Portfolio Is Having A True Moment Right Now”

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Rovner has praised her colleagues and acknowledged the tough decision to leave after NBCUniversal’s latest restructure was unveiled.

Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, sent a note to her team (read below).

“I know it’s been quite a day, but I wanted to reach out personally and thank every one of you,” she opened.

She lauded Mark Lazarus, who is now Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment, and Frances Berwick, who is now Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment, and said that deciding to leave was “extremely difficult”.

“Mark has been a constant advocate for us and a fantastic boss; and I am eternally grateful to Frances for being the best partner – but at the end of the day, I believe this is the right choice both for me personally as well as the future of the business,” she wrote,

Rovner has been behind series such as NBC’s Night Court and Peacock’s Poker Face, as well as the continued success of Bravo series such as Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck.

On the Peacock front, she highlighted series such as Mrs. Davis, The Traitors, Bupkis, Based On A True Story, Love Island, which recently moved from CBS/Paramount, Ultimate Girls Trip and documentaries such as Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies as well as Poker Face.

“There is no question that content across the portfolio is having a true moment right now and that is a testament to all of you. Together, we helped put Peacock on the map with breakout shows,” she said.

On the NBC side, she pointed to Night Court, Quantum Leap and long-running series including the One Chicago franchise, Law & Order, America’s Got Talent and The Voice. “You kept NBC at the top of its game with one of the strongest lineups on TV,” she added.

There has truly never been a content team stronger, more passionate or more talented!,” she said. “In the time I’ve been here, you have all become my family and I can’t wait to watch all the shows that are still to come from all of you. I will forever be a fan!”

READ SUSAN ROVNER’S NOTE TO STAFF:

Hi everyone,

I know it’s been quite a day, but I wanted to reach out personally and thank every one of you.

Deciding to leave this company was extremely difficult – I deeply love working with all of you; Mark has been a constant advocate for us and a fantastic boss; and I am eternally grateful to Frances for being the best partner – but at the end of the day, I believe this is the right choice both for me personally as well as the future of the business. I’ll be available to help with a smooth transition, but wanted to take this moment to acknowledge all of you and applaud the amazing things this team has accomplished in our relatively short time together.

There is no question that content across the portfolio is having a true moment right now and that is a testament to all of you. Together, we helped put Peacock on the map with breakout shows like “Poker Face,” “Mrs. Davis,” “The Traitors,” “Bupkis,” “Based On A True Story,” “Love Island,” “Ultimate Girls Trip,” and documentaries like “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.” You kept NBC at the top of its game with one of the strongest lineups on TV anchored by the likes of “Night Court,” “Quantum Leap,” One Chicago, Law & Order as well as “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” not to mention our incredible specials like “Carol Burnett’s 90th,” “Miley’s New Year Eve,” and most recently “4th of July” that continue to define the network as a destination. This team has kept our cable networks growing with fantastic content across E!, USA and Oxygen, not to mention the cultural behemoth of Bravo with shows like “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” and all of our beloved “Housewives,” that you all keep fresh, relevant and amazingly compelling year after year; and our syndication studios continue to do incredible work with shows like “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Access” that have become part of the fabric of people’s every day lives.

There has truly never been a content team stronger, more passionate or more talented!

In the time I’ve been here, you have all become my family and I can’t wait to watch all the shows that are still to come from all of you. I will forever be a fan!

Thank you for everything.

Susan