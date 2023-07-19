‘Magnum P.I’ Moves To Fall On NBC; Network Stays In Scripted As ‘Quantum Leap’ & New Dramas ‘Found’ & ‘The Irrational’ Make Up Revised Schedule

NBC is keeping broadcast’s scripted hopes alive.

The network will have a slew of original scripted dramas on the air in the fall as part of a slightly revised schedule thanks to some forward planning.

The second half of season five of Magnum P.I, which was originally intended for midseason, will debut in the fall on Wednesday nights, and will be joined by Quantum Leap, new series Found and The Irrational as well as Canadian medical drama Transplant.

It comes as NBC’s rivals largely moved into the unscripted arena for their fall schedules with ABC relying on reality fare, CBS ramping up its competition series and adding some sister shows such as Yellowstone, and Fox sticking with non-scripted and animation.

Deadline understands that Magnum P.I, which is ending with season five, has ten full shot episodes, it has a number of episodes of Quantum Leap, which was renewed in December, in the can and 13-episode seasons for Shanola Hampton-fronted missing persons drama Found and The Irrational, a procedural starring Jesse L. Martin.

Found was originally planned for midseason in the 2022/23 season and was set to premiere in February but was moved by Susan Rovner in January. The series comes from All American‘s Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The Irrational landed its series order in December and comes from Arika Lisanne Mittman and Universal Television. Both series were originally part of the network’s off-cycle pilot initiative.

The Irrational will launch on Monday September 25, the same 10pm slot as was revealed in May, after The Voice, which kicks off with new coach Reba McEntire.

The Voice will now double up on Tuesdays between 8pm-10pm and will be followed by Found, which was previously going after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 10pm.

This replaces the comedy block of Night Court and Extended Family, which have obviously been hit by the writers strike and actors walkout.

The Chicago block on Wednesdays will now feature one Chicago repeat at 8pm, followed by original episodes of Quantum Leap at 9pm and Magnum, P.I. at 10pm.

Law & Order will be in repeats on Thursday at 8pm but Law & Order: SVU’s 9pm slot will go to the third season of Transplant, which was previously designed for a midseason slot, and will be followed by Dateline.

The Wall remains on Fridays at 8pm. America’s Got Talent’s season finale moves to premiere week and People’s Choice Country Awards will air on September 28.

Night Court, Extended Family, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will return when they can.

Midseason shows remain a new AGT spinoff, Deal or No Deal Island, Password, The America’s, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs Lopez and La Brea.

NBC’s Fall Season:

Monday, Sept. 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (R)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (R)

Friday, Sept. 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum, P.I. (Original)

Thursday, Oct. 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (R)

Friday, Nov. 3

8-9 p.m. – The Wall (Original)