NBA Free Agent Boom: Kyrie Irving Staying With Dallas, Lakers Re-Up Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Sign Gabe Vincent – UPDATE

UPDATE: Austin Reaves is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers. Reaves, a restricted free agent, agreed to a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract. He proved himself this season, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Lakers in 16 playoff games.

The Lakers also reached a deal for guard D’Angelo Russell to return on a two-year, $37 million deal, ESPN reported. The Lakers also signed free agent cente Jaxson Hayes.

The deals keep General Manager Rob Pelinka’s promise to keep his team’s young core together. Pelinka is eyeing the future, when 38-year-old LeBron James is likely to no longer be with the team. James’s contract runs through the 2024-2025 season.

EARLIER: Forget that fever dream of Kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James for one last charge at a championship.

Irving took the path of least resistance, agreeing to return to the Dallas Mavericks for a three-year, $126 million deal, his agent confirmed. Even though his play there didn’t result in a playoffs appearance for the Mavs, Irving decided that he needs to run it back with fellow star guard Luka Dončić. The dynamic duo went only 5-11 when both played together

Irving, 31, is an eight-time All-Star. He has career averages of 23.4 points and 5.7 assists, including 27.1 points and 5.5 assists per game last season for the Brooklyn Nets and the Mavs..

The Los Angeles Lakers had an important, albeit less impactful, signing to announce. They’re bringing back forward Rui Hachimura on a three-year, $51 million deal, and signed guard Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat to a three-year, $33 million contract.

The Lakers also signed forward Cam Reddish, who averaged 11 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 games for the Trail Blazers after being traded to Portland from New York.

Taurean Prince is also joining the Lake Show. The seven-year NBA veteran averaged 9.1 points last year for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Elsewhere, guard Fred VanVleet agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets for three years and $130 million, while the Golden State Warriors are bringing back Draymond Green on a four-year, $100 million deal.