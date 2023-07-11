Native American Media Alliance Opens Applications For Native American Unscripted Workshop

The Native American Media Alliance has announced a call for applications for the third Annual Native American Unscripted Workshop.

This endeavor highlights Native American creators focused on nonfiction content. With support from Comcast NBCUniversal, A+E Networks, Yahoo and Spectrum, NAMA is introducing the Native American Unscripted Workshop for emerging and seasoned indigenous documentary filmmakers, journalists and those in the unscripted space seeking to explore outlets for their current and upcoming projects.

“The unscripted space is an area that lacks inclusivity of Native American content creation and our tribal communities have yet to gain access on a grand scale. This initiative addresses another area in the industry that lacks support for our indigenous storytellers,” stated Ian Skorodin, Director of Strategy for the Native American Media Alliance. “This endeavor will provide Native content creators an immersive look at what companies are looking for and further prepare them to pitch their projects and enter the unscripted industry.”

Launched to create new opportunities, the workshop is a virtual week-long creative lab that provides access to creative executives, experienced producers and veteran documentary filmmakers. In its third year, the Native American Unscripted Workshop will accept 10 Native American filmmakers to participate in the 2023 program taking place in late October. The early deadline to apply is July 31st, 2023 (regular deadline is August 14th and the final feadline August 28th).

The workshop is designed to encourage Native American filmmakers to expand on their current opportunities. The workshop culminates in a pitch panel that will have each fellow present their projects to leading networks, studios and producers in non-fiction.

Applications are available at http://www.nama.media.