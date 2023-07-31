Natasha Lyonne Remembers Paul Reubens: “Thank You For My Career”

Natasha Lyonne, who got her start on television at age 6 as a member of the Playhouse Gang on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, remembered star Paul Reubens today and thanks him for her career.

“Love you so much, Paul,” Lyonne tweeted today after news broke of Reubens’ death from cancer. “One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.”

Reubens, who created and played the character of Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70 following a six-year, private battle with cancer.

Lyonn played the character of Opal on six episodes of the first season of the CBS Saturday morning series, which ran from 1986-1990. She would go on to star in, among other things, Orange is the New Black, Party Monster, Russian Doll and, most recently, Poker Face.