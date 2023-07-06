Natalie Portman Feted At Deauville; ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ Euro Deals; Sky-Channel 4 F1 Agreement; Fremantle Drama Promotion — Global Briefs

Natalie Portman To Be Feted At Deauville

Todd Haynes’ latest pic May December will head to France’s Deauville American Film Festival following its Cannes Competition debut, where lead actress Natalie Portman will be feted with the Deauville Talent Award. Starting her career aged 15 in Luc Besson’s Leon, Portman has had a varied career with roles in large franchises like Star Wars and smaller indie pics like Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan. In 2017, Portman was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Jackie by Pablo Larraín. Previous Deauville Talent Award winners include Jesse Eisenberg and Thandiwe Newton. Deauville runs September 1-10.

ITV Studios Sells ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ To Euro Nets

ITV Studios format My Mum, Your Dad is headed for France and Germany. French net TF1 and German channel Vox have ordered local versions of the entertainment show, which was originally created for HBO Max by father-daughter duo Greg Daniels (The US Office) and Haley Daniels with ITV America’s ITV Entertainment. ITV Studios France and ITV Studios Germany will produce the series in their respective markets. In the UK, ITV is working up a version known as The Romance Retreat, and Australian and Swedish shows have already transmitted. The format a group of single parents who have been nominated by their young adult kids for a second chance at love. Unknown to the parents, their kids are watching their every move from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker.’ ITV Studios shops the format internationally.

Sky And Channel 4 Extend Formula 1 Partnership

The UK’s Sky and Channel’s partnership for Formula 1 rights remains on track. The pair has struck an agreement that means highlights of the motorsport will stay on free-to-air network until 2026. Pay-TV service Sky will keep live practice laps, qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races during that period. The extension brings the partnership to eight years. Last season was the most-watched ever on Sky Sports, with viewing up 47%, according to the company. Sky and Channel 4 have worked on similar pay-free partnerships for the likes of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Fremantle Promotes Seb Shorr To Global Drama Post

The Responder firm Fremantle has upped Set Shorr to COO of Global Drama. He was previously EVP of Commercial and Business Affairs, a role he’d held since October 2020, and has held senior posts at Lookout Point and James Grant Group (now YMU). Shorr’s new role is film- and TV-focused and will see him overseeing the Global Drama business units’ operational and strategic activities; and working on growth and commercial. He will work alongside Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama. Fremantle’s scripted labels include The Apartment, Dancing Ledge Productions, Element Pictures, Euston Films, Lux Vide, Miso Film, Passenger and Wildside. Shorr will work with them to develop their strategies and support their commercial and creative visions, and will support talent deals with the likes of Johan Renck and Michael Paret’s new firm Sinestra and Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films.